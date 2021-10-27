Log in
    ARTL   GB00B13VDP26

ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED

(ARTL)
2021-10-27 Purchase of Shares in Closed Period

10/27/2021
27 October 2021

LEI: 213800BMY95CP6CYXK69

ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED ("ALPHA REAL TRUST" OR THE "COMPANY")

Purchase of Shares in Closed Period

The Board of Alpha Real Trust (the "Board") today announces that the Company is about to enter a closed period ahead of the release of its annual report announcement scheduled for 26 November 2021 (the "Closed Period").

Pursuant to the share buyback authority approved by the Company's shareholders on 6 August 2021 and the share buyback programme announced on 22 January 2021, the Board has granted authority to the Company's broker, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, to purchase the Company's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") in the market during the Closed Period, subject to pre-agreed pricing stipulations. Subject to availability in the market, any Ordinary Shares purchased during the Closed Period will be held in treasury to the extent permitted by law or cancelled.

The authority granted is irrevocable and non-discretionary and during the Closed Period the Board has no power to invoke any changes to the authority and any purchases will be undertaken at the sole discretion of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited. The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished inside information.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 63,629,612 (out of which 2,134,924 are held in treasury). The total voting rights is therefore 61,494,688 which is the number that may be used by the shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interests in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

These details have been provided in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Alpha Real Trust Limited

William Simpson, Chairman, Alpha Real Trust

+44 (0) 1481 231 100

Brad Bauman, Joint Fund Manager, Alpha Real Trust

+44 (0) 20 7391 4700

Panmure Gordon, Broker to the Company

Atholl Tweedie

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

Disclaimer

Alpha Real Trust Limited published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 09:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
