Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Alpha Real Trust Limited    ARTL   GB00B13VDP26

ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED

(ARTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Real Trust : 2021-01-04 Results of Scrip Dividend Alternative Election

01/05/2021 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEI: 213800BMY95CP6CYXK69

4 January 2021

ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED ("ALPHA REAL TRUST" OR THE "COMPANY")

RESULTS OF SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE ELECTION

Scrip dividend alternative elections were received in respect of 49,443,235 shares representing a take up of 79% of the Company's share capital as at the record date for the dividend. This will result in the issue of 320,235 new ordinary shares (approximately 0.5% of the current issued share capital). These shares will be issued at a price of 154.4 pence each and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for these shares to be admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. It is expected that admission will occur on 8 January 2021.

Following the issue of these shares, the ordinary share capital of the Company will be 62,746,007 (including 1,940,797 Ordinary Shares held in treasury) and the total voting rights in the Company will be 60,805,210 with effect from 8 January 2021. The figure of 60,805,210 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ART under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Share certificates will be posted to certificated shareholders who elected for scrip dividend shares and shareholders holding shares in CREST, who elected for scrip dividend shares, will have their CREST accounts credited directly on 8 January 2021.

For further information please contact:

Alpha Real Trust Limited

David Jeffreys, Chairman, Alpha Real Trust

+44 (0) 1481 742 742

Brad Bauman, Joint Fund Manager, Alpha Real Trust

+44 (0) 20 7391 4700

Panmure Gordon, Broker to the Company

Atholl Tweedie

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Further information on the Company can be found on the Company's website: www.alpharealtrustlimited.com.

Registered office: PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4LY

Registered No: 44786

Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised

and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alpha Real Trust Limited published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 18:17:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED
01:18pALPHA REAL TRUST : 2021-01-04 Results of Scrip Dividend Alternative Election
PU
2020ALPHA REAL TRUST : Half Year Report for the six months to 30 September 2020
PU
2020ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
2020ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
2020ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2020-07-24 Director PDMR notification PR
PU
2020ALPHA REAL TRUST : Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 March 2020
PU
2020ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
2020ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED : annual earnings release
2020ALPHA REAL TRUST : 2020-04-17 Director PDMR notification #1
PU
2020ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,88 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2020 3,52 M 4,78 M 4,78 M
Net cash 2020 37,8 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 96,7 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,31x
EV / Sales 2020 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha Real Trust Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Charles Jeffreys Chairman
Jeffrey Chowdhry Independent Non-Executive Director
Phillip Stephen Rose Non-Executive Director
William Simpson Non-Executive Director
Melanie Louise Torode Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED0.00%131
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-2.25%6 977
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%3 652
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.53%2 540
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.0.57%2 378
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-1.33%2 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ