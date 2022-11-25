Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Real Trust Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARTL   GB00B13VDP26

ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED

(ARTL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:40 2022-11-25 am EST
133.66 GBX   +3.21%
05:28aAlpha Real Trust NAV increases; touts inflation protection
AN
02:04aEarnings Flash (ARTL.L) ALPHA REAL TRUST Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP3M
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (ARTL.L) ALPHA REAL TRUST Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX0.40
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Real Trust NAV increases; touts inflation protection

11/25/2022 | 05:28am EST
(Alliance News) - Alpha Real Trust Ltd on Friday reported a net asset value per share increase while noting a focus on its loan portfolio.

The property finance investor said its NAV per share at September 30 rose 1.7% to 219.6 pence from 216.0p at March 31.

Looking ahead, the company said it is currently focused on its loan portfolio and extending its investment strategy to target offering inflation protection.

Alpha Real Trust shares were 1.3% higher at 131.22 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 7,06 M 8,56 M 8,56 M
Net income 2022 8,16 M 9,90 M 9,90 M
Net cash 2022 44,3 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 74,2 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
EV / Sales 2022 6,92x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 11,1%
Chart ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha Real Trust Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Simpson Chairman
Jeffrey Chowdhry Independent Non-Executive Director
Phillip Stephen Rose Non-Executive Director
Melanie Louise Torode Non-Executive Director
Peter Francis Griffin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED-21.28%90
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.08%10 189
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-5.44%5 603
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.68%4 126
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.68%3 917
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.00%3 336