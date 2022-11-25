Alpha Real Trust NAV increases; touts inflation protection

(Alliance News) - Alpha Real Trust Ltd on Friday reported a net asset value per share increase while noting a focus on its loan portfolio.

The property finance investor said its NAV per share at September 30 rose 1.7% to 219.6 pence from 216.0p at March 31.

Looking ahead, the company said it is currently focused on its loan portfolio and extending its investment strategy to target offering inflation protection.

Alpha Real Trust shares were 1.3% higher at 131.22 pence each in London on Friday morning.

