ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED

(ARTL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 09:35:56 am
155 GBX   -3.13%
Alpha Real Trust : 2021-03-29 Transaction in own shares

03/29/2021 | 10:08am EDT
LEI: 213800BMY95CP6CYXK69

29 March 2021

ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED ("ALPHA REAL TRUST" OR THE "COMPANY")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Alpha Real Trust announces that on 26 March 2021 it purchased 18,328 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price (before expenses) of 164 pence per share. The purchased shares will be held in treasury.

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company (including treasury shares) following the purchase is 62,746,007. The Company holds 2,044,420 shares in treasury. The total voting rights of the Company following the purchase is 60,701,587.

The total voting rights figure (60,701,587) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Alpha Real Trust under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedules below contain a summary of and detailed information about the purchases made by the Company's broker, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited on behalf of the Company.

Schedule 1 - aggregate information:

Date of purchase:

26 March 2021

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased:

18,328

Highest price paid per Ordinary Share (pence)

164

Lowest price paid per Ordinary Share (pence)

164

Volume weighted average price paid per Ordinary Share (pence)

164

Schedule 2 - individual transactions:

Date of purchase

Time of purchase (hh:mm:ss - GMT)

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per Ordinary Share)

26 March 2021

12:40:19

18,328

164

For further information please contact:

Registered office: PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4LY

Alpha Real Trust Limited

David Jeffreys, Chairman, Alpha Real Trust

+44 (0) 1481 742 742

Brad Bauman, Joint Fund Manager, Alpha Real Trust

+44 (0) 20 7391 4700

Panmure Gordon, Broker to the Company

Atholl Tweedie / Joanna Langley

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Further information on the Company can be found on the Company's website: www.alpharealtrustlimited.com.

Disclaimer

Alpha Real Trust Limited published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 14:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
