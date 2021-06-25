Alpha Real Trust : 2021-06-25 Annual Report and financial statements

25 June 2021
ALPHA REAL TRUST LIMITED ("ART" OR THE "COMPANY")
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Further to the Company's annual results announcement, dated 11 June 2021, the directors of ART confirm that the annual report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021 have been published today on the Company's website: www.alpharealtrustlimited.com.
For further information please contact:
Alpha Real Trust Limited
David Jeffreys, Chairman, Alpha Real Trust +44 (0)1481 742 742
Brad Bauman, Joint Fund Manager, Alpha Real Trust +44 (0)20 7391 4700
Panmure Gordon, Broker to the Company
Atholl Tweedie / Joanna Langley / Alex Collins +44 (0)20 7886 2500
Registered office: PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4LY
Registered No: 44786
Alpha Real Trust Limited is advised by Alpha Real Capital LLP, which is authorised
and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.
Disclaimer
Alpha Real Trust Limited published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 11:10:09 UTC.