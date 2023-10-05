Approval of the Stock Αward Plan Regulation and award under the Stock Award Plan in 2023 [5.10.2023 - Correct Repetition regarding the table in page 3]

The Board of Directors of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (hereinafter the "Company" or the "Issuer"), at its meeting dated 1, September 2023, approved the Regulation (the "Regulation") on the establishment of a Stock Award Plan (the "Stock Award Plan" or the "Plan"), which was approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on July 27, 2023 (the "General Meeting"). The Plan provides, in accordance with Article 114 of Law 4548/2018, for the free distribution of up to 35,000,000 own, common, dematerialized shares of the Company, a number corresponding to 1.5% of the Company's current paid-in share capital, which can be allocated during the Plan's four-year period, from 2023 to 2027, to Members of the Management Team, Material Risk Takers (MRTs) and other Employees of the Company, including those providing services on a permanent basis pursuant to article 114 par. 1 of law 4548/2018, and its affiliated companies (the "Affiliates"), within the meaning of article 32 of law 4308/2014 (the "Beneficiaries").

The purpose of the Stock Award Plan is the provision of variable remuneration in the form of common, dematerialized voting shares, issued by the Company (the "Shares") to the Beneficiaries. The Shares shall be acquired through the Company Share Buyback Program, approved by the same General Meeting.

The Stock Award Plan shall be implemented under (i) the Performance Incentive Program ("PIP") of the Company's Remuneration Policy and (ii) for 2023 only, a newly introduced retention plan (the "2023 Retention Plan") for the following Members of the Senior Leadership Team, namely the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Executives - Members of the Executive Committee and the following Senior Executives (Chiefs) who are not Members of the Executive Committee, namely the Chief of Internal Audit, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Chief of Compliance, Chief of NPE Remedial (the "Eligible 2023 Retention Plan perimeter"). Authority was given to the Board of Directors to allocate award between (i) and (ii).

Beneficiaries must: (i) not have been subject to any disciplinary or legal proceedings by the Company; (ii) be Employees of the Company as at the first day of the relevant financial year (i.e. from 1.1.2023) and continue to be Employees of the Company as at the award date; and

have completed, at least, twelve (12) months of service before such dates and iv) fulfill other criteria decided upon by the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to determine the specific terms and conditions of the Stock Award Plan and the Beneficiaries of each cycle of the Plan, following a recommendation by the Remuneration Committee, amend, subject to the above, any provisions of the Stock Award Plan and proceed with all necessary actions for the Stock Award Plan's implementation, in accordance with the applicable remuneration policies and all Applicable Laws and Regulations.

(I) The main terms of the Regulation are as follows:

1. Award: at one or more meetings in each year the Issuer's Board of Directors, following a respective recommendation by the Remuneration Committee, shall determine the Beneficiaries, the number of Shares awarded to each Beneficiary, the process for the issue of Stock Award Certificates by the Plan Administrator and any other detail related to the implementation of the Plan in general. The Board of Directors may decide on the Award at

1