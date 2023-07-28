Completion of the merger by way of absorption of the société anonyme with the corporate name "ALPHA INSURANCE AGENTS SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME" by the société anonyme with the corporate name "ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A." [28.7.2023]Announcement
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 14:35:05 UTC.