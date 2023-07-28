Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (formerly Alpha Bank S.A.) is Greece's n°2 largest commercial bank. Net Interest Income breaks down by activity as follows: - corporate banking (35.5%); - retail banking (32.9%); - investment banking and market banking (14%); - asset management and insurance (1.1%); - other (16.5%): including activities ensured in South-Eastern Europe. At the end of 2021, the group manages EUR 47 billion of current deposits and EUR 36.9 billion of current credits. The products and services are marketed through a network of 450 branches located mainly in Greece (299). Greece accounts for 83.4% of Net Interest Income.

Sector Banks