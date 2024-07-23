Composition of the Executive Committee [23.7.2024]
The Board of Directors of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. approved on 3.7.2024, with effect as of 23.7.2024 a) the appointment of Mr. L.A. Papagaryfallou as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee and b) the appointment of Mr. V.G. Kosmas as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee.
The new composition of the Executive Committee, effective as of 23.7.2024, is the following:
Chair:
- V.E. Psaltis, Chief Executive Officer
Members:
- L.A. Papagaryfallou, Deputy Chief Executive Officer
- S.N. Filaretos, Chief of Growth and Innovation
- S.A. Andronikakis, Chief Risk Officer
- I.M. Emiris, Chief of Wholesale Banking
- I.S. Passas, Chief of Retail Banking
- N.V. Salakas, Chief of Corporate Center and General Counsel
- S.A. Oprescu, Chief of International Network
- S.N. Mytilinaios, Chief Operating Officer
- F.G. Melissa, Chief Human Resources Officer
- G.V. Michalopoulos, Chief Wealth Management Officer
- V.G. Kosmas, Chief Financial Officer.
