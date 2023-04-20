Advanced search
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(ALPHA)
Alpha Services and S A : First Quarter 2023 results announcement scheduled for May 8, 2023

04/20/2023 | 05:04am EDT
First Quarter 2023 results announcement scheduled for May 8, 2023

Press Release

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 09:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 928 M 2 113 M 2 113 M
Net income 2022 361 M 396 M 396 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 799 M 3 068 M 3 068 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 8 939
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1,19 €
Average target price 1,53 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros A. Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Chief Information Officer & Executive GM-IT
Georgios N. Zois Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.19.15%3 068
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.31%413 981
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.24%239 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%233 775
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 447
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.30%158 959
