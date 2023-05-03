Alpha Services and S A : Holdings 2023 Investor Day scheduled for June 7, 2023
Alpha Services and Holdings 2023 Investor Day scheduled for June 7, 2023
Sales 2022
1 928 M
2 115 M
2 115 M
Net income 2022
361 M
396 M
396 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,88x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
2 666 M
2 925 M
2 925 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,31x
Nbr of Employees
8 939
Free-Float
83,7%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
1,14 €
Average target price
1,54 €
Spread / Average Target
36,1%
