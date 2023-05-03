Advanced search
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

(ALPHA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:03:03 2023-05-03 am EDT
1.134 EUR   -0.40%
03:31aAlpha Services And S A : Holdings 2023 Investor Day scheduled for June 7, 2023
PU
04/20Alpha Services And S A : First Quarter 2023 results announcement scheduled for May 8, 2023
PU
04/11Greek banks to absorb potential further interest rate hikes on mortgage loans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Services and S A : Holdings 2023 Investor Day scheduled for June 7, 2023

05/03/2023 | 03:31am EDT
Alpha Services and Holdings 2023 Investor Day scheduled for June 7, 2023

Press Release

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 1 928 M 2 115 M 2 115 M
Net income 2022 361 M 396 M 396 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 666 M 2 925 M 2 925 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 939
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1,14 €
Average target price 1,54 €
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros A. Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Chief Information Officer & Executive GM-IT
Georgios N. Zois Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.13.85%2 925
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.29%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.98%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 550
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.18%151 997
