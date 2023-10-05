Information Document 5.10.2023

Pursuant to article 1 par. 5 (h) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 with respect to the admission to trading of shares of "ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.", in implementation of the Stock Options Plan.

The Société Anonyme under the corporate name "ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A." and the trade name "ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS" (the "Company" or the "Issuer"), pursuant to article 1 par. 5 (h) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 and following its relevant announcements dated 17.12.2021 and 22.7.2022, hereby informs the investors regarding the approved Stock Options Plan for Employees of the Company and its Affiliated Companies (the "Plan"), which was established for the five-year period 2020-2024 by a resolution of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated July 31, 2020, as follows:

On 4.9.2020, the resolution of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company dated 31.7.2020, which approved the establishment and implementation of a five-year Stock Options Plan, in the form of stock options rights for the acquisition of newly-issued shares, according to article 113 of Law 4548/2018, to be granted to Employees of the Company and its Affiliated Companies within the meaning of article 32 of Law 4308/2014, was registered with the General Commercial Registry (GEMI) through the Directorate of Companies/Department of Insurance Sociétés Anonymes and Financial Institutions of the Ministry of Development and Investments, with the registration code number 2210142.

The purpose of the Plan is to provide for a means of payment to Employees of the Company and its Affiliated Companies of the part of variable remuneration payable in instruments (in kind), while at the same time aligning the incentives of the Employees with the long-term interests of the Company and its Group. Participants acquire a direct equity interest in the Company and link their performance to the future performance of the Company and its Group in general, as reflected in the increase in the share value of the Company. In implementation of the Plan, the Board of Directors of the Company, by its resolutions dated 30.12.2020, 16.12.2021, 21.7.2022 and 15.12.2022, approved and amended accordingly the Plan's Regulation (the "Regulation").

Subsequently, the Board of Directors of the Company, as mentioned in the Company's announcements of 17.12.2021 and 22.7.2022, at its meetings dated 16.12.2021 and 21.7.2022 granted Stock Options Rights, in the framework of the Performance Incentive Programs for the fiscal years 2020 and 2021 accordingly to Material Risk Takers (MRTs) of the Company and its Affiliated Companies.

Following the above resolutions in the framework of the Performance Incentive Programs for the fiscal years 2020 and 2021, during the Exercise Period of the granted Stock Options Rights and in particular from September 1, 2023 to September 15, 2023, 50 Employees of the Company and its Affiliated Companies exercised