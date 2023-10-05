Information Document 5.10.2023
Pursuant to article 1 par. 5 (h) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 with respect to the admission to trading of shares of "ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.", in implementation of the Stock Options Plan.
The Société Anonyme under the corporate name "ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A." and the trade name "ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS" (the "Company" or the "Issuer"), pursuant to article 1 par. 5 (h) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 and following its relevant announcements dated 17.12.2021 and 22.7.2022, hereby informs the investors regarding the approved Stock Options Plan for Employees of the Company and its Affiliated Companies (the "Plan"), which was established for the five-year period 2020-2024 by a resolution of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated July 31, 2020, as follows:
On 4.9.2020, the resolution of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company dated 31.7.2020, which approved the establishment and implementation of a five-year Stock Options Plan, in the form of stock options rights for the acquisition of newly-issued shares, according to article 113 of Law 4548/2018, to be granted to Employees of the Company and its Affiliated Companies within the meaning of article 32 of Law 4308/2014, was registered with the General Commercial Registry (GEMI) through the Directorate of Companies/Department of Insurance Sociétés Anonymes and Financial Institutions of the Ministry of Development and Investments, with the registration code number 2210142.
The purpose of the Plan is to provide for a means of payment to Employees of the Company and its Affiliated Companies of the part of variable remuneration payable in instruments (in kind), while at the same time aligning the incentives of the Employees with the long-term interests of the Company and its Group. Participants acquire a direct equity interest in the Company and link their performance to the future performance of the Company and its Group in general, as reflected in the increase in the share value of the Company. In implementation of the Plan, the Board of Directors of the Company, by its resolutions dated 30.12.2020, 16.12.2021, 21.7.2022 and 15.12.2022, approved and amended accordingly the Plan's Regulation (the "Regulation").
Subsequently, the Board of Directors of the Company, as mentioned in the Company's announcements of 17.12.2021 and 22.7.2022, at its meetings dated 16.12.2021 and 21.7.2022 granted Stock Options Rights, in the framework of the Performance Incentive Programs for the fiscal years 2020 and 2021 accordingly to Material Risk Takers (MRTs) of the Company and its Affiliated Companies.
Following the above resolutions in the framework of the Performance Incentive Programs for the fiscal years 2020 and 2021, during the Exercise Period of the granted Stock Options Rights and in particular from September 1, 2023 to September 15, 2023, 50 Employees of the Company and its Affiliated Companies exercised
Stock Options Rights and proceeded with the due and timely payment of the relevant amount in the special bank accounts kept in the name of the Company.
In total, 2,789,104 Stock Option Rights were exercised for the subscription of the corresponding number of common, registered, dematerialized shares of the Company, with a nominal value of Euro 0.29 per share. The payment in cash of the subscription amount for the above shares was made duly and amounted to the total amount of Euro 835,328.76. The percentage of the Stock Options Rights that have been exercised and respectively of the Shares that will be issued following the share capital increase of the Company is 0.119% of the existing share capital of the Company.
By way of the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 28.9.2023, the share capital of the Company increased by the amount of Euro 808,840.16, through payment in cash and by the issuance of 2,789,104 new, common, registered shares with a nominal value of Euro 0.29 each, whereby the difference between the offer price and the nominal value of 2,648,860 shares, amounting to a total of Euro 26,488.60, was credited to the special account (share premium account) under the title "issuance of shares above par value. Such resolution was registered on 5.10.2023 with the General Commercial Registry (GEMI) through the Directorate of Companies Department of Listed Sociétés Anonymes of the Ministry of Development, with the registration code number 3795472.
Following the above share capital increase through payment in cash, the share capital of the Company amounts to Euro 681,992,324.59, divided into 2,351,697,671 common, registered shares with voting rights and a nominal value of Euro 0.29 each.
The above 2,789,104 new shares will be issued in the name of the Beneficiaries/Employees of the Company and its Affiliated Companies who exercised their Stock Options Rights. The Company will follow the procedure for the admission of the above new shares to listing and trading on the Athens Exchange (the "ATHEX"), in accordance with the provisions of the ATHEX Rulebook and the relevant resolutions of the Board of Directors of the ATHEX. It is expected that the new shares will be admitted to trading on the second business day following the approval of the admission by the ATHEX. These shares will be registered with the ATHEX Hellenic Central Securities Depository (ATHEX HCSD) records and the ATHEX Dematerialized Securities System investor shares and accounts of the above Beneficiaries, as provided by the law. The Company will inform the public about the exact date of admission of the new shares to be traded on the ATHEX.
The persons responsible for compiling this Information Document and for the accuracy of its content are:
Α) Marios C. Kalotychos, Manager, Strategy and Investments Division,
Β) Giannoula E. Palioura, Manager, Human Resources Operations Division.
This Information Document can be obtained by the interested parties in electronic form via the Company's website (https://www.alphaholdings.gr).
For any further information, the interested parties may contact the Company's Shareholders' Department via e-mail at ShareholdersDepartment@alphaholdings.grand, during working days and hours, via telephone at +30 210 343 6721 (Mr. Dimitrios G. Vogiatzis).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2023 14:55:22 UTC.