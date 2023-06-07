Alpha Services and S A : Investor Day 2023

Advanced search
2023-06-07
Investor Day 2023

06/07/2023 | 11:01am EDT
Investor Day 2023

CREATING VALUE,

EMPOWERING GROWTH

Investor Day 2023

Press Release

Alpha Bank Unveils Ambitious Strategy for 2023 - 2025

Guided by its new Purpose (to)

"Enable progress in life and business for a better tomorrow"

Alpha Bank takes a confident step into a new era, laying the foundations for

creating value and empowering sustainable growth.

Our updated targets for 2025:

GROWTH

EPS up >20% CAGR to >€0.3 in 2025

Revenues up by c.5% CAGR to €2.3bn in 2025

PROFITABILITY

ROTE1 >12% in 2025 driven by higher

business profitability and improved capital allocation

NII growth of c.9% CAGR Cost reduction c.3% CAGR

C/I down by c.14 p.p. to c.40% in 2025 (Greece < c.35%)

Target CoR <70bps

Group RoCET12 >16% by FY25 (vs 10% in 2022)

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Strong capital generation of €2.3bn on the back of

organic capital generation of €1.9bn & €0.4bn of conversion

of Deferred Tax Assets (DTA)

Group Tangible Equity uplift to >€7bn in 2025

Capital release from NPEs and other non-interest-bearing assets

re-allocated to profitable business

FL CET1 at c.16% in 2025

SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION

€1.4bn capital above management CET1 target3 - enabling distributions to shareholders4

Total organic capital generation of €2.3bn, creating value for shareholders

Dividends included in financial projections, assuming payout of c. 30bps over average RWA per year5

RESPONSIBLE APPROACH TO BANKING

First Greek Bank to join NetZero Banking Alliance

€3bn sustainable disbursements 2023-20256

Comprehensive ESG strategy, supported by measurable KPIs, included in remuneration

2

Investor Day 2023

Press Release

Strategy Highlights

Alpha Bank takes a confident step into a new era of improved profitability and shareholder value creation

  • Alpha Bank unveils its 2023-2025 strategy, laying the foundations for creating value and empowering growth, by leveraging on the identity of its franchise, its distinctive positioning in highly specialized and profitable segments, its long-standingcommitment to create shareholder value and its track record in delivering on its promises.
  • At the core of our strategy is Alpha Bank's new Purpose which reflects why we do what we do. "Enabling Progress in Life and Business for a Better Tomorrow" underpins our growth ambition through aligning our business with evolving customer needs and connecting corporates to new opportunities and partnerships, while also acts as the catalyst to maximize employee potential and mobility, accelerate cultural change with emphasis on the pillars of diversity, equity and inclusion, and build a strong employee value proposition.
  • New strategy centered on priority areas of enhancing profits, maintaining balance sheet resilience and capital generation and distribution. Builds upon successful implementation of transformation plan and plays to the unique strengths of Alpha Bank.
  • A resolute focus on improving profitability across all business units will elevate profits at the Group level, by growing earnings at an average annualised pace above 20% for the period. Favourable dynamics around Net Interest Income, further supported by macro tailwinds, will continue to drive revenues, while meticulous cost management will provide a buffer against inflationary pressures.
  • Alpha Bank will remain dedicated to ensuring balance sheet resilience and will continue to enact prudent lending practices. The Bank will complete the final stage of deleveraging to further reduce the outstanding stock of NPEs and will maintain a diversified, sticky funding base.
  • Improved profitability and conversion of DTAs will facilitate €2.3bn of capital generation throughout the period, creating €1.4bn of capital above the management target of what is required to support business operations.

Renewed focus on delivering returns for shareholders in updated financial targets set for 2025

  • The Bank aims to deliver a RoTE1 > 12% by 2025.
  • Earnings will remain on an upward trajectory, with EPS growth exceeding 20% on an annual basis (3-year CAGR%).
  • By 2025 the Bank intends to generate €2.3bn of regulatory capital out of which €1.4bn above management
    CET1 target4 - enabling distributions to shareholders.
  • Dividend payments will resume from 2023 profits, subject to regulatory approval.
  • The Bank projects a Tangible Book value in excess of €7bn by 2025.

Clearly defined strategic pillars to drive profitability across the Group's business units

  • Boost digital and focus on high-value segments in Retail: Increase Core revenues at an annual pace of +7%, enhance productivity through automation and migrate core offering to digital channels, reducing C/I ratio by 16p.p. in the period, allowing its returns to more than double, aiming at RoCET17 of 23% by 2025.
  • Revamp service model to increase penetration in Wealth: Scale 'wealth engine' and adapt offering to attract a wider customer base across private banking, affluent and emerging-affluent clients while investing in technology to modernise service model. Will secure 14% CAGR in revenues8 and a 26% RoCET1 across Wealth and Treasury.
  • Consolidate leadership position in Wholesale: Reinforce leadership in lending and ensure adequate returns for capital while growing fees and continuing to refine operating model. Aiming for 4% CAGR in revenues

3

Investor Day 2023

Press Release

through gross disbursements in excess of €14bn and a RoCET19 of 18%.

  • Improve return on deployed capital in International: Double profitability by accelerating lending momentum through digital channels, capitalising on strengths in payments and wealth to grow fees, transform operations and increase productivity. Targeting 14% CAGR in revenues, C/I reduction by 19p.p. and a RoCET1 of 21% by 2025.
  • Maintain balance sheet resilience: Continue to selectively grow lending book while maintaining strong levels of liquidity. The Bank intends to reach a Group NPE ratio of 4%, improving the coverage ratio to over 60% without impacting Cost of Risk and maintain a Loan-to-Deposit ratio below 80% across the duration of the plan.
  • Leverage ESG as a value creation lever: Scale-up sustainable finance strategy to meet full market potential and deliver on firm ESG commitments. Targeting €3bn in sustainable disbursements over the next three years and becoming the 1st Bank in Greece to commit to the NetZero Banking Alliance, aiming to align our portfolio with the Paris Objectives. Incorporate ESG criteria in remuneration and risk-management framework and fully integrate sustainable finance strategy across business and operating model.
  • Strategic pillars underpinned by an ongoing commitment to maximizing the potential of the Bank's staff while elevating digital and data capabilities. Alpha Bank will continue to invest in developing a market-leading employee value proposition and will double-down on the ambition to digitize the full spectrum of the customer journey.

Ambitious strategy underpinned by successful turnaround of the Bank and strong outlook for the Greek economy

  • New strategy follows the successful execution of the Transformation Program and 2019 - 2022 plan. During that time, Alpha Bank restored the health of its balance sheet and decisively dealt with the stock of NPEs.
  • The Bank revamped its commercial engine, secured its leadership position in high-valuecustomer segments and restructured into a leaner, more digitally focused business that now boasts a sector leading governance framework and talent management system.
  • The outlook for the Greek economy has improved significantly, with structural reforms and a commitment to fiscal discipline improving investor confidence. A re-rating to investment-grade status is imminent and will mark a return to normalcy for Greece.
  • The Greek economy is set for sustained growth and the fundamentals that will drive demand for banking services from corporates and individuals are solidifying. GDP is forecast to grow by nearly 3% per annum through 2025, outpacing the Euro area average, while unemployment is set to fall further, and disposable incomes are expected to rise by 4% per annum. In the medium term, growth is projected to be driven by higher investments off the back of gains in competitiveness and strong upward dynamics in FDIs, underpinned by the deployment of EU structural funds and fueled by the re-gainingof Investment Grade status.

4

Investor Day 2023

Press Release

"We have set ourselves very transparent strategic priorities, so as to deliver our performance ambition and superior value to our shareholders. "

"Our drive is founded on our identity, our execution track record, the quality of our platform and a positive outlook for Greece, Romania and Cyprus.

Our new Purpose is guiding our Strategy. Our role is to stand by our customers, recognize and trust their abilities and goals and connect them to new opportunities and partnerships to help them realize their ambitions. Alpha Bank's Purpose is to "Enable progress in life and business for a better tomorrow". All our priorities going forward will be derived from this Purpose.

We will capitalize on the growth potential of our home banking markets to expand our revenues by 5% annually and our loans by nearly 25% in the period, reaching a RoTE1 of above 12% by 2025, while we expect to generate more than €2.3bn of capital to fund our plans and create value for our shareholders, paving the way for dividends and distributions.

We are the first Greek bank to join the Net Zero Banking Alliance while committing to net zero emissions by 2050 and will leverage ESG for value creation and societal contribution.

And, finally, we have set ourselves very transparent strategic priorities, enabled by robust investments and a solid plan for People and Digital, so as to deliver our performance ambition and superior value to our shareholders."

Vassilios Psaltis, CEO

5

Disclaimer

Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 15:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
