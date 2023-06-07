Alpha Services and S A : Investor Day 2023

Investor Day 2023
Press Release
Alpha Bank Unveils Ambitious Strategy for 2023 - 2025
Guided by its new Purpose (to)
"Enable progress in life and business for a better tomorrow"
Alpha Bank takes a confident step into a new era, laying the foundations for
creating value and empowering sustainable growth.
Our updated targets for 2025:
GROWTH
EPS up >20% CAGR to >€0.3 in 2025
Revenues up by c.5% CAGR to €2.3bn in 2025
PROFITABILITY
ROTE1 >12% in 2025 driven by higher
business profitability and improved capital allocation
NII growth of c.9% CAGR Cost reduction c.3% CAGR
C/I down by c.14 p.p. to c.40% in 2025 (Greece < c.35%)
Target CoR <70bps
Group RoCET12 >16% by FY25 (vs 10% in 2022)
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Strong capital generation of €2.3bn on the back of
organic capital generation of €1.9bn & €0.4bn of conversion
of Deferred Tax Assets (DTA)
Group Tangible Equity uplift to >€7bn in 2025
Capital release from NPEs and other non-interest-bearing assets
re-allocated to profitable business
FL CET1 at c.16% in 2025
SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION
€1.4bn capital above management CET1 target3 - enabling distributions to shareholders4
Total organic capital generation of €2.3bn, creating value for shareholders
Dividends included in financial projections, assuming payout of c. 30bps over average RWA per year5
RESPONSIBLE APPROACH TO BANKING
First Greek Bank to join NetZero Banking Alliance
€3bn sustainable disbursements 2023-20256
Comprehensive ESG strategy, supported by measurable KPIs, included in remuneration
