Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. launched a tender offer, subject to conditions, for the purchase of its Euro 500 million dated subordinated fixed rate reset Tier 2 notes due 2030. [03.06.2024]
Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (the "Offeror") announces that it invited on 3 June 2024 holders of its Euro 500 million dated subordinated fixed rate reset Tier 2 notes due 2030 (ISIN: XS2111230285) (the "Notes") to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the "Offer"). The Offer is being made by the Offeror upon the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 3 June 2024. The Offer is addressed exclusively to professional clients and eligible counterparties within the meaning of articles 4 and 30 of Law 4514/2018. Whether the Offeror will accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered in the Offer is subject to conditions, including among others the successful completion of an issue by the Offeror of a new series of subordinated euro denominated fixed rate reset Tier 2 notes (the "New Notes"), subject to market conditions. When considering the allocation of the New Notes, the Offeror may, in its sole and absolute discretion, give preference to those holders of Notes who, prior to such allocation, have validly tendered or have given a firm intention to the Offeror or any Dealer Manager that they intend to tender their Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer. The purpose of the Offer is to proactively manage the refinancing of the Notes in conjunction with the issue of the New Notes for the purposes of the Offeror managing its capital position.
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BNP PARIBAS, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Morgan Stanley Europe SE and UniCredit Bank GmbH are acting as Dealer Managers of the Offer and as Joint Lead Managers for the issuance of the New Notes.
Compliance information for the New Notes: MiFID II and UK MiFIR - professionals / ECPs only / No EEA or UK PRIIPs KID - MiFID II and UK MiFIR manufacturer target market is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No EEA or UK PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been or will be prepared as no sales to EEA or UK retail investors. No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the New Notes to permit a public offering of securities.
