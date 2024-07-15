Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On July 12, 2024, Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Alpha Star" or the "Company") held an Annual General Meeting of its shareholders. At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved certain amendments to Alpha Star's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the "Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association") as described in further detail in Item 5.07 of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The proposed amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association approved by the Company's shareholders were to extend the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination to December 15, 2024 and reduce the amount of the fee to extend such time period (the "Charter Amendment Proposal").

The Charter Amendment Proposal is described in more detail in Alpha Star's definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 27, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"). The final voting results for each of the proposals are indicated below. On July 12, 2024, following the approval of the proposals described above, the Company adopted the amendments to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the amendments to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.