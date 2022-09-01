Alpha Tau Appoints Industry Veteran Peter Melnyk as Chief Commercial Officer

JERUSALEM, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: DRTS) ("Alpha Tau"), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT™, announced today that Peter Melnyk, a member of its board of directors, has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors in order to assume the full-time position of Alpha Tau’s Chief Commercial Officer.



Mr. Melnyk served most recently as CEO of Fortovia Therapeutics, an oncology supportive care pharmaceutical and medical device company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Before that, he served as Chief Commercial Officer of Novocure, and led the construction of the global commercial platform and infrastructure for the launch of Novocure’s Optune product. Mr. Melnyk was previously Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing at OSI Pharmaceuticals, where he led the global commercialization efforts for targeted oncology drug Tarceva. Prior to OSI, Mr. Melnyk was executive director of oncology at Pfizer and Pharmacia and a director of oncology at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Mr. Melnyk also serves on the Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Advisory Workgroup of C-Change. Mr. Melnyk holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. from McGill University in Montreal.

“We are thrilled to bring Peter in to lead our commercialization efforts,” said Alpha Tau CEO Uzi Sofer. “As we continue to progress rapidly towards securing further marketing approvals for the Alpha DaRT, and with our U.S. pivotal multi-center study in recurrent squamous cell carcinoma expected to commence shortly, it is a perfect time to bolster our senior management team with someone of Peter’s caliber who will be dedicated to advancing our global commercial strategies. We have been fortunate to benefit from Peter’s tremendous industry expertise as a member of the board of directors, and are excited that he is joining us full-time to focus on these efforts for Alpha Tau. Peter is the ideal candidate to help us continue our drive towards being a commercial stage company, and I am confident that we will continue to move onwards and upwards with his valuable guidance.”

Mr. Melnyk added, “Serving on the board of directors has been a terrific opportunity to play a part in the astounding development of this company, and I am honored to assume leadership of the commercial efforts of Alpha Tau. I see tremendous potential for the Alpha DaRT technology, and I look forward to furthering the company’s goal of using the technology to bring hope to cancer patients around the world.”

About Alpha DaRT™

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.

About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

