Alpha Tau Medical : Current Report - Form 6-K

CONTENTS

On June 6, 2023, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (the "Company") posted a presentation to its website that it plans to use in connection with its previously announced presentations at certain investor conferences and during meetings with investors from time to time. A copy of this presentation is currently accessible from the Company's website https://www.alphatau.com/events.

The information in this Report on Form 6-K is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise set forth herein or as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.