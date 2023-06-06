Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    DRTS   IL0011839383

ALPHA TAU MEDICAL LTD.

(DRTS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
4.700 USD   +2.17%
09:02aAlpha Tau Medical : Current Report - Form 6-K
PU
05/24Alpha Tau Medical to Participate in June Investor Conferences
AQ
05/23Alpha Tau Medical Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
Alpha Tau Medical : Current Report - Form 6-K

06/06/2023 | 09:02am EDT
CONTENTS

On June 6, 2023, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (the "Company") posted a presentation to its website that it plans to use in connection with its previously announced presentations at certain investor conferences and during meetings with investors from time to time. A copy of this presentation is currently accessible from the Company's website https://www.alphatau.com/events.

The information in this Report on Form 6-K is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise set forth herein or as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 13:01:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 258x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart ALPHA TAU MEDICAL LTD.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHA TAU MEDICAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,70 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 219%
Managers and Directors
Uzi Sofer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raphi Levy Chief Financial Officer
Yona Keisari Chief Scientific Officer
Robert Den Chief Medical Officer
Ronen Segal Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA TAU MEDICAL LTD.47.80%326
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.37%62 286
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.10%23 604
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.12.07%11 196
LIFCO AB (PUBL)32.87%9 674
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY0.78%7 708
