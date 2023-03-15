Advanced search
    TKNO   US02080L1026

ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

(TKNO)
  Report
03:55:53 2023-03-15 pm EDT
3.510 USD   +0.57%
Teknova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

03/15/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Full year 2022 total revenue was $41.4 million, up 12% year-over-year
New, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility now operational
Company provides 2023 revenue guidance of $42-46 million

HOLLISTER, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022.

“We achieved our operational objectives in 2022, positioning the company for significant and sustainable long-term growth,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teknova. “Despite the expected short-term market related headwinds, the outlook for our end-markets remains positive and we are committed to executing on our strategy. In 2023, we will focus on scaling the business and we expect to deliver revenue growth in line with our long-term expectation of 25% or more beginning in the second half of 2023.”

“We are completing a two-year period of planned investments and we’ve also enacted a number of measures to appropriately manage operating costs in 2023 and beyond,” explained Matt Lowell, Chief Financial Officer of Teknova. “As such, we expect our capital expenditures this year will be significantly lower than in 2022 and our operating expenses will be flat compared to 2022, excluding non-recurring charges. We therefore anticipate full-year free cash outflow of approximately $30 million and are comfortable with our liquidity position.”

Corporate and Financial Updates

  • Achieved full year 2022 total revenue of $41.4 million, up 12% as compared to $36.9 million for the full year 2021, and up 17% from $35.4 million to $41.4 million, when Sample Transport is excluded
  • Completed our new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which is operational for the production of research-grade (RUO) products. Qualification activities are underway, and the facility is expected to be operational for the production of GMP-grade products by mid-2023
  • Of our now 100 cell and gene therapy customer accounts representing 25% of annual revenue, 56 purchase custom and/or GMP-grade reagents, an increase from 40 in 2021
  • Cash position of $42.2 million at year-end and gross debt of $22.1 million
  • Goodwill and long-lived assets were impaired, resulting in one-time, non-cash impairment charges of $16.6 million and $4.2 million, respectively, for the full year 2022

Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

  For the Three Months Ended December 31,  For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2022  2021  2022  2021 
Lab Essentials $6,934  $6,744  $31,772  $27,184 
Clinical Solutions  772   2,439   8,445   6,793 
Sample Transport     495   6   1,530 
Other  185   432   1,197   1,386 
Total revenue $7,891  $10,110  $41,420  $36,893 


Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter 2022 was $7.9 million, down 22% compared to $10.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter 2022 was $7.9 million, an 18% decrease from $9.6 million in the fourth quarter 2021, excluding Sample Transport.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2022 was $2.1 million, compared to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Gross margin for the fourth quarter 2022 was 26.7%, compared to 49.2% in the fourth quarter 2021. The lower gross margin for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter 2021 primarily reflects additional headcount resulting in higher labor costs and supplies.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2022 were $16.3 million, compared to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The increase was primarily related to a one-time, $4.2 million non-cash impairment charge related to long-lived assets, coupled with additional headcount, stock-based compensation expense, and marketing costs.

Net loss for the fourth quarter 2022 was $13.3 million, or negative $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million, or negative $0.13 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2022 was negative $8.1 million, compared to negative $3.4 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Free Cash Flow was negative $12.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to negative $10.5 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $41.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 (“2022”), a 12% increase from $36.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 (“2021”). Revenue for 2022 was $41.4 million, a 17% increase from $35.4 million in 2021, excluding Sample Transport.

Gross profit for 2022 was $17.5 million, compared to $17.6 million in 2021. Gross margin for 2022 was 42.2%, compared to 47.8% in 2021. The lower gross margin for 2022 as compared to 2021 primarily reflects additional headcount resulting in higher labor costs and supplies.

Operating expenses for 2022 were $67.1 million, compared to $29.6 million in 2021. The increase was primarily related to a one-time, $16.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge and a one-time, $4.2 million non-cash long lived asset impairment charge, coupled with additional headcount, stock-based compensation expense, and marketing costs.

Net loss for 2022 was $47.5 million, or negative $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $9.8 million, or negative $0.61 per diluted share, for 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was negative $21.9 million, compared to negative $7.6 million for 2021. Free Cash Flow was negative $55.5 million for 2022, compared to negative $28.9 million for 2021.

2023 Outlook

Teknova anticipates total revenue of $42 million to $46 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (“2023”), which assumes roughly flat performance in Lab Essentials and 20-50% growth in Clinical Solutions. The Company also anticipates free cash outflow of approximately $30 million for 2023.

Upcoming Investor Conference

KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum (Virtual)
March 21 - 22, 2023
Fireside Chat: 3:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Conference Call and Webcast

Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website and at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6iefisfj. To receive a PIN for dialing in, participants can register for the webcast via this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0f355397c6884c52ab3ec2b25cfbaea9. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers, reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Teknova uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the performance of its business and the effectiveness of its business strategies: (a) Adjusted EBITDA and (b) Free Cash Flow.

Teknova defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest income (expense), net, benefit from income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to eliminate the impact of certain items, including certain non-cash and other items that Teknova does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance.

Teknova defines Free Cash Flow as cash used in operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

Teknova presents Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in this press release because Teknova believes that analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these measures to evaluate companies in Teknova's industry and that such measures facilitate comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Teknova also believes such measures are helpful in highlighting trends in Teknova's operating results because they exclude items that are not indicative of Teknova's core operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by Teknova may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Teknova’s anticipated total revenue, including our expectations for 2023 revenue guidance, expected growth in Lab Essentials and Clinical Solutions, ongoing capacity expansion, new research and development products, prospects, including to achieve profitability, strategy of managing operating expenses, and long-term growth strategy. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Teknova’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the fact that the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end financial closing procedures, annual accounting procedures and adjustments, and annual audit of its financial statements are not yet complete; demand for Teknova’s products (including the potential delay or pausing of customer orders); Teknova’s assessment of fundamental indicators of future demand across its target customer base; Teknova’s ability to expand its production, commercial, and R&D capabilities; Teknova’s cash flows and revenue growth rate; Teknova’s supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing and warehousing; inventory management; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties, including those related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of Teknova’s revenue; potential acquisitions and integration of other companies; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Teknova’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Teknova’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although Teknova believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, Teknova does not know whether its expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by Teknova on its website or otherwise. Teknova does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		  For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Revenue $7,891  $10,110  $41,420  $36,893 
Cost of sales  5,781   5,131   23,944   19,272 
Gross profit  2,110   4,979   17,476   17,621 
Operating expenses:            
Research and development  1,870   1,390   7,737   4,312 
Sales and marketing  2,559   1,283   9,151   3,777 
General and administrative  7,442   6,786   28,298   20,392 
Amortization of intangible assets  287   287   1,148   1,148 
Goodwill impairment        16,613    
Long-lived assets impairment  4,188      4,188    
Total operating expenses  16,346   9,746   67,135   29,629 
Loss from operations  (14,236)  (4,767)  (49,659)  (12,008)
Other income (expenses), net            
Interest income (expense), net  128   (36)  213   (589)
Other income (expense), net  19   (38)  55   (40)
Total other income (expenses), net  147   (74)  268   (629)
Loss before income taxes  (14,089)  (4,841)  (49,391)  (12,637)
Benefit from income taxes  (795)  (1,194)  (1,923)  (2,834)
Net loss $(13,294) $(3,647) $(47,468) $(9,803)
Net loss per share—basic and diluted $(0.47) $(0.13) $(1.69) $(0.61)
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share—basic and diluted  28,153,789   28,011,935   28,083,563   16,087,653 


ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  As of December 31,  As of December 31, 
  2022  2021 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $42,236  $87,518 
Accounts receivable, net  4,261   4,666 
Inventories, net  12,247   5,394 
Income taxes receivable  22   1,188 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,374   2,438 
Total current assets  61,140   101,204 
Property, plant, and equipment, net  51,577   29,810 
Operating right-of-use lease assets  19,736    
Goodwill     16,613 
Intangible assets, net  17,556   18,704 
Other non-current assets  2,252   180 
Total assets $152,261  $166,511 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $2,449  $2,248 
Accrued liabilities  6,203   5,495 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  2,223    
Total current liabilities  10,875   7,743 
Deferred tax liabilities  1,223   3,153 
Other accrued liabilities  191   273 
Long-term debt, net  21,976   11,870 
Deferred rent     269 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  18,111    
Total liabilities  52,376   23,308 
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock      
Common stock      
Additional paid-in capital  154,891   150,741 
Accumulated deficit  (55,006)  (7,538)
Total stockholders’ equity  99,885   143,203 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $152,261  $166,511 


ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		  For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Operating activities:            
Net loss $(13,294) $(3,647) $(47,468) $(9,803)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:            
Bad debt expense  (9)     25   235 
Inventory reserve  519   (235)  697   441 
Depreciation and amortization  893   783   3,165   2,883 
Stock-based compensation  1,022   624   3,711   1,551 
Deferred taxes  (805)  (1,197)  (1,930)  (2,837)
Amortization of debt financing costs  119   45   278   134 
Non-cash lease expense  73   5   329   65 
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment  116   37   326   41 
Goodwill impairment        16,613    
Long-lived assets impairment  4,188      4,188    
Other           (10)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable  1,329   (108)  380   (278)
Contract assets  667          
Inventories  (2,443)  (756)  (7,550)  (2,253)
Income taxes receivable  98   3   1,166   229 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,147   476   64   (1,301)
Other non-current assets  (1,076)  (151)  (2,072)  (156)
Accounts payable  (397)  (198)  572   270 
Accrued liabilities  (155)  1,257   188   1,810 
Other  (21)  (20)  (82)  (90)
Cash used in operating activities  (8,029)  (3,082)  (27,400)  (9,069)
Investing activities:            
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment  (4,730)  (7,412)  (28,149)  (19,877)
Proceeds from loan to related party           529 
Proceeds on sales of short-term marketable securities           1,132 
Proceeds from maturities of short-term marketable securities           695 
Cash used in investing activities  (4,730)  (7,412)  (28,149)  (17,521)
Financing activities:            
Proceeds from long-term debt  5,000   (1)  10,135   11,889 
Payment of debt issuance costs  (21)     (172)  (153)
Payment of exit fee costs        (135)   
Payment of issuance costs for initial public offering           (3,615)
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters’ commissions and discounts           102,672 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  11      145    
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan  150      294    
Cash provided by financing activities  5,140   (1)  10,267   110,793 
Change in cash and cash equivalents  (7,619)  (10,495)  (45,282)  84,203 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  49,855   98,013   87,518   3,315 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $42,236  $87,518  $42,236  $87,518 


ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		  For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Net loss – as reported $(13,294) $(3,647) $(47,468) $(9,803)
Add back:            
Interest income (expense), net  128   (36)  213   (589)
Benefit from income taxes  (795)  (1,194)  (1,923)  (2,834)
Depreciation expense  606   496   2,017   1,735 
Amortization of intangible assets  287   287   1,148   1,148 
EBITDA $(13,324) $(4,022) $(46,439) $(9,165)
Other and one-time expenses:            
Stock-based compensation expense  1,022   624   3,711   1,551 
Goodwill impairment charge        16,613    
Long-lived assets impairment charge  4,188      4,188    
Adjusted EBITDA $(8,114) $(3,398) $(21,927) $(7,614)


  For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		  For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Cash used in operating activities $(8,029) $(3,082) $(27,400) $(9,069)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (4,730)  (7,412)  (28,149)  (19,877)
Free Cash Flow $(12,759) $(10,494) $(55,549) $(28,946)



