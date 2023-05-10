Advanced search
ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

(TKNO)
05/10/2023
1.810 USD   -2.16%
Teknova to Present Data on Novel Products to Accelerate the Development of AAV Therapies at ASGCT 2023 Annual Meeting
GL
08:01aTeknova to Present Data on Novel Products to Accelerate the Development of AAV Therapies at ASGCT 2023 Annual Meeting
AQ
05/04Teknova Announces Time Change for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on May 10, 2023
GL
Teknova to Present Data on Novel Products to Accelerate the Development of AAV Therapies at ASGCT 2023 Annual Meeting

05/10/2023 | 08:02am EDT
Company will share their latest findings for custom product innovations aimed at addressing key gene therapy bioprocessing bottlenecks

HOLLISTER, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced the Company’s upcoming presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, where they will share data on novel products in development that address critical pain points in AAV gene therapy bioproduction.

Teknova’s Research and Development team will present three posters over the course of the week-long event, being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from May 16-20, 2023. Each of the posters and their associated data specifically focus on novel products designed to streamline the end-to-end gene therapy process development workflow and help the Company’s customers accelerate their breakthroughs and get them into the clinic faster.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Teknova will present data that proves the efficacy of the first product released for sale in their new, proprietary product line, the AAV-TekTM AEX Buffer Screening Kit. The poster, entitled Optimized AEX Buffer Formulations for AAV Full Capsid Enrichment, will share details on the extensive design of experiments (DOE) that the Company conducted to determine the optimal equilibration and elution buffer formulations that can save months in the AAV process development timeline by effectively removing empty capsids while maintaining maximum recovery and infectivity.

Teknova will also present two additional posters on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time: A novel AAV RNA-based infectivity reporter assay, and Optimization of AAV sample preparation towards accurate quantification of viral titer by dPCR.

A novel AAV RNA-based infectivity reporter assay will present the Company’s findings in using an RNA-sensing technology intended to measure viral functional performance based on the gene of interest. The infectivity reporter assay uses a novel method for tagging an AAV transgene and results in the expression of a fluorescent protein reporter upon transgene transcription. Teknova’s data demonstrates that the assay can significantly facilitate improvements in process development workflows for both upstream and downstream optimization.

Optimization of AAV sample preparation towards accurate quantification of viral titer by dPCR will share the Company’s findings as they determined the best sample preparation for AAV analysis by PCR-based methods to enable more accurate titer measurements. Using a DOE approach, Teknova has successfully established a select protocol for processing AAV samples prior to dPCR.

For more information or to attend the ASGCT 26th Annual Meeting, visit https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/.

For more information on Teknova’s products and services, including their new AAV-Tek Solutions, visit www.teknova.com.

ABOUT TEKNOVA  
Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 43,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,75x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51,0 M 51,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 86,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,81 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 314%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Gunstream President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Lowell Chief Financial Officer
Paul D. Grossman Chairman
Jose Olague Vice President-Engineering
Damon Terrill General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.-67.91%51
BIOMÉRIEUX-3.10%12 259
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.90.97%6 650
10X GENOMICS, INC.46.08%6 185
DIASORIN S.P.A.-21.63%5 993
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.2.07%5 813
