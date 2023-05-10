Teknova to Present Data on Novel Products to Accelerate the Development of AAV Therapies at ASGCT 2023 Annual Meeting

Company will share their latest findings for custom product innovations aimed at addressing key gene therapy bioprocessing bottlenecks

HOLLISTER, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced the Company’s upcoming presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, where they will share data on novel products in development that address critical pain points in AAV gene therapy bioproduction.



Teknova’s Research and Development team will present three posters over the course of the week-long event, being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from May 16-20, 2023. Each of the posters and their associated data specifically focus on novel products designed to streamline the end-to-end gene therapy process development workflow and help the Company’s customers accelerate their breakthroughs and get them into the clinic faster.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Teknova will present data that proves the efficacy of the first product released for sale in their new, proprietary product line, the AAV-TekTM AEX Buffer Screening Kit. The poster, entitled Optimized AEX Buffer Formulations for AAV Full Capsid Enrichment, will share details on the extensive design of experiments (DOE) that the Company conducted to determine the optimal equilibration and elution buffer formulations that can save months in the AAV process development timeline by effectively removing empty capsids while maintaining maximum recovery and infectivity.

Teknova will also present two additional posters on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time: A novel AAV RNA-based infectivity reporter assay, and Optimization of AAV sample preparation towards accurate quantification of viral titer by dPCR.

A novel AAV RNA-based infectivity reporter assay will present the Company’s findings in using an RNA-sensing technology intended to measure viral functional performance based on the gene of interest. The infectivity reporter assay uses a novel method for tagging an AAV transgene and results in the expression of a fluorescent protein reporter upon transgene transcription. Teknova’s data demonstrates that the assay can significantly facilitate improvements in process development workflows for both upstream and downstream optimization.

Optimization of AAV sample preparation towards accurate quantification of viral titer by dPCR will share the Company’s findings as they determined the best sample preparation for AAV analysis by PCR-based methods to enable more accurate titer measurements. Using a DOE approach, Teknova has successfully established a select protocol for processing AAV samples prior to dPCR.

