Commencement of trading of the new shares deriving from the extraordinary share

capital increase due to the reinvestment of dividends from the fiscal year 2023

profits.

"ALPHA TRUST - ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A." announces to the investment community that the Company's Board of Directors, at its meeting dated April 18, 2024, decided a share capital increase as part of the dividend reinvestment program from the distribution of 2023 profits, following the relevant authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on July 26, 2023, in accordance with article 24 paragraph 1(b) of Law 4548/2018 for the implementation of an approved dividend reinvestment program with a five-year duration (2023 - 2028).

Subsequently, the Company's Board of Directors, at its meeting on May 30, 2024, decided to issue 51,878 new common registered voting shares with a nominal value of €3.4375 pe share, which resulted from the partial coverage of the share capital increase due to the reinvestment of the dividend from the distribution of 2023 profits. The aforementioned shares are granted to the entitled shareholders who declared their participation in the aforementioned dividend reinvestment at an issue price equal to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's share during the first five (5) trading days within the exercise period of the dividend reinvestment right by the entitled shareholders (i.e., from May 15, 2024, to May 21, 2024) reduced by 1% (discount rate). Based on the above, the issue price of the new shares was set at €6.76. It is reminded that the entitled shareholders of the aforementioned dividend are those registered in the records of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (ATHEXCSD) on May 14, 2024.

In the context of the aforementioned reinvestment of the dividend from the profits of the fiscal year 2023, the distribution of which was decided by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders on April 18, 2024, the entitled shareholders were informed through relevant announcements via the websites of the Athens Stock Exchange ("ATHEX") and the Company about their above-mentioned right, as well as the time, manner, and process of its exercise. A total of 53 shareholders exercised this right and requested to participate in the said program, from which a total of 51,878 new common registered voting shares emerged. As a result, the Company's share capital increased by the amount of €178,330.63, now amounting to €12,473,865.94, divided into 3,628,761 common registered shares with a nominal value of 3.4375 euros each.

On May 31, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors' minutes dated May 30, 2024, were submitted to the General Electronic Commercial Registry (Γ.Ε.ΜΗ.), with which a) it was certified that the amount of €350,695.28 was paid, by offsetting the existing debt which constitutes part of the