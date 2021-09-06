Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDRO   GRS433003019

ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.

(ANDRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : MONTHLY UPDATE AUGUST 2021

09/06/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALPHA TRUST-ΑΝΔΡΟΜΕΔΑ Α.Ε.Ε.Χ.

Monthly Update | August 2021

Shareholders Department: tel. + 30 210 62 89 200, email: andromeda@alphatrust.gr | www.andromeda.eu

L. 3371/2005 Company, License: Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 5/192/6.6.2000, G.C.R: 003882701000

Investment objective

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. is a closed-end fund listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Seeks to identify and benefit from undervalued assets in the domestic equity and fixed income markets.

The portfolio is managed by ALPHA TRUST.

Share facts

Comparative performance Note 1

NAV PER SHARE

€ 38.0140

Since inception 25/07/2000 to 31/08/2021

SHARE PRICE

€ 29.0000

150%

138.55%

NAV

€ 15.25 mn.

100%

TOTAL ASSETS UNDER

€ 16.48 mn.

50%

MANAGEMENT

0%

MARKET CAP

€ 11.63 mn.

-50%

-56.13%

NUMBER OF SHARES

401,136

-100%

OWN SHARES

6,931

07/2000

01/2004

07/2007

01/2011

08/2014

02/2018

08/2021

NAV Per Share

Athex Composite Total Return Index Note 2

Performance update Note 1

Since investment strategy change 24/10/2011 to 31/08/2021

YTD as of 31/08/2021

Note 3

250%

NAV PER SHARE

25.97%

200%

209.39%

ATHEX COMPOSITE

15.90%

150%

TOTAL RETURN INDEX

100%

Premium/Discount

50%

52.32%

Max 2021

-21.45%

0%

Min 2021

-32.98%

Average 2021

-27.43%

-50%

31/08/2021

-23.71%

10/2011

10/2013

09/2015

09/2017

08/2019

08/2021

NAV Per Share

Athex Composite Total Return Index

Company overview

INCEPTION DATE

25/7/2000

LISTING DATE (IPO)

19/12/2001

DOMICILE

Greece

Dividends (D) & Capital Returns (CR) Note 4

BASE CURRENCY

EUR

ex date

type

€ / share

ex date

type

€ / share

ex date

type

€ / share

Interim Div 2021 Note 5

D

0.509

(23/11/11)

CR

100

(26/03/09)

CR

12

Share Codes

(29/06/21)

D

1.78

(09/09/11)

CR

5

(14/08/08)

D

8

ISIN

GRS433003019

(24/09/20)

CR

0.75

(21/03/11)

CR

10

(12/03/08)

D

15

OASIS (ASE)

ANDRO

(31/12/19)

CR

0.75

(10/09/10)

CR

5

(10/08/07)

D

10

BLOOMBERG

ANDRO GA

(12/08/19)

CR

0.75

(22/04/10)

D

10

(09/03/07)

D

17

REUTERS RIC

ANDRr.AT

(05/04/18)

D

0.75

(29/09/09)

CR

6

(10/08/06)

D

8

(29/04/14)

D

0.80

Performance History Note 4

Y / Μ

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Total

2021

-4.01%

4.01%

6.15%

6.78%

3.69%

1.26%

2.67%

3.25%

25.97%

2020

1.67%

-16.87%

-17.99%

12.75%

0.20%

0.64%

-0.48%

4.18%

5.04%

-3.50% 19.16%

9.32%

7.88%

2019

3.73%

5.20%

-0.52%

4.72%

3.66%

2.14%

4.28%

-3.04%

-0.10%

-0.23%

0.86%

1.64%

24.36%

2018

6.88%

-2.29%

-1.49%

3.14%

-5.54%

1.41%

-1.39%

-0.45%

1.10%

-2.75%

0.06%

-0.60%

-2.45%

2017

1.04%

4.06%

4.65%

1.52%

4.14%

4.72%

0.28%

1.22%

-3.49%

-0.29%

-0.95%

6.11%

25.08%

2016

-7.03%

-7.06%

6.19%

0.86%

8.69%

-9.73%

5.34%

0.13%

-1.64%

5.02%

6.60%

2.90%

8.51%

2015

-4.67%

8.05%

-5.91%

1.73%

1.82%

-4.53% 0.78% -9.70%

3.03%

2.94%

-4.53%

0.43%

-11.31%

2014

1.52%

6.15%

1.84%

-2.83%

-2.08%

0.78%

-1.27%

-1.68%

-5.79%

-8.29%

2.64%

-5.68%

-14.56%

2013

5.70%

0.39%

-10.57%

7.35%

1.03%

-3.44%

1.17%

0.07%

6.09%

7.70%

-0.64%

-2.12%

11.79%

2012

24.15%

-0.25%

5.28%

1.07%

-8.53%

5.61%

-1.35%

2.33%

11.00%

6.96%

6.26%

9.60%

77.67%

Source: ALPHA TRUST, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment, excluding Own Shares (2) Athex Composite Total Return Index inception is March 1st 2001.

Prior to that date, the weighted dividend yield of the market according to ASE data has been used (3) 24/10/2011: Decision of Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for Share capital decrease via capital return to shareholders & Against dissolution and liquidation of the Company (4) Adjusted for the 1/100 Reverse Split of 3/9/2012 (5) Τhe Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting dated 29/07/2021, decided the distribution of EUR 200.57 thousand or EUR 0.509 per share, as an interim dividend for the financial year of 2021.

This report contains data regarding past transactions and services and does not constitute binding or secure predictions with regards to future results of those transactions and services. This report is intended for information purposes only. Part of the information and data of this report have been collected from reliable sources, nevertheless there is no guarantee for their accuracy or their validity. Any data and estimations contained herein do not constitute under any circumstances analysis, instigation (or the opposite) or investment advice for specific transactions. The companies ALPHA TRUST and ALPHA TRUST- ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. bear no liability for any investment that may take place based on estimates published in this report, since money markets and capital markets are subject to unforeseeable fluctuation and the return on the investments may be either losses or profits and consequently under no circumstances can it be guaranteed. ALPHA TRUST is the portfolio manager of ALPHA TRUST- ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. and owns directly 2.19% ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares, while is entitled to exercise voting rights corresponding to 27.324% in total, of the total number of voting rights attached to ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares (data as at 31/08/2021).

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.

Hellenic Capital Market Commission's License 24th/ Subj.669/23.12.2013 & 7/695/15.10.2014, General Electronic Commercial Registry: 882401000

1 / 1

www.alphatrust.gr

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 13:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
09:22aALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Monthly update august 2021
PU
08/04ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Monthly update july 2021
PU
07/29Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
07/27ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Investment update q2 2021
PU
07/15ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Monthly update june 2021
PU
07/14ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Audit committee announcement
PU
07/13ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : BoD
PU
06/25ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Resolutions of the general meeting of 24 ..
PU
06/25ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Distribution of dividend
PU
06/08ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Monthly update may 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,73 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net income 2020 0,88 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
Net cash 2020 13,0 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 7,68%
Capitalization 45,7 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Nikolaos Tzinieris Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Alexander E. Zagoreos Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Kyriazis Independent Non-Executive Director
Anastasios Stacy Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
James Edward Jordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.25.00%54
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.54%9 078
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.39.98%6 609
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 413
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.95%3 094
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.11.74%2 673