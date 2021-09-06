Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : MONTHLY UPDATE AUGUST 2021

ALPHA TRUST-ΑΝΔΡΟΜΕΔΑ Α.Ε.Ε.Χ.

Monthly Update | August 2021

Investment objective

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. is a closed-end fund listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Seeks to identify and benefit from undervalued assets in the domestic equity and fixed income markets.

The portfolio is managed by ALPHA TRUST.

Share facts Comparative performance Note 1 NAV PER SHARE € 38.0140 Since inception 25/07/2000 to 31/08/2021 SHARE PRICE € 29.0000 150% 138.55% NAV € 15.25 mn. 100% TOTAL ASSETS UNDER € 16.48 mn. 50% MANAGEMENT 0% MARKET CAP € 11.63 mn. -50% -56.13% NUMBER OF SHARES 401,136 -100% OWN SHARES 6,931 07/2000 01/2004 07/2007 01/2011 08/2014 02/2018 08/2021 NAV Per Share Athex Composite Total Return Index Note 2 Performance update Note 1 Since investment strategy change 24/10/2011 to 31/08/2021 YTD as of 31/08/2021 Note 3 250% NAV PER SHARE 25.97% 200% 209.39% ATHEX COMPOSITE 15.90% 150% TOTAL RETURN INDEX 100% Premium/Discount 50% 52.32% Max 2021 -21.45% 0% Min 2021 -32.98% Average 2021 -27.43% -50% 31/08/2021 -23.71% 10/2011 10/2013 09/2015 09/2017 08/2019 08/2021 NAV Per Share Athex Composite Total Return Index Company overview INCEPTION DATE 25/7/2000 LISTING DATE (IPO) 19/12/2001 DOMICILE Greece Dividends (D) & Capital Returns (CR) Note 4 BASE CURRENCY EUR ex date type € / share ex date type € / share ex date type € / share Interim Div 2021 Note 5 D 0.509 (23/11/11) CR 100 (26/03/09) CR 12 Share Codes (29/06/21) D 1.78 (09/09/11) CR 5 (14/08/08) D 8 ISIN GRS433003019 (24/09/20) CR 0.75 (21/03/11) CR 10 (12/03/08) D 15 OASIS (ASE) ANDRO (31/12/19) CR 0.75 (10/09/10) CR 5 (10/08/07) D 10 BLOOMBERG ANDRO GA (12/08/19) CR 0.75 (22/04/10) D 10 (09/03/07) D 17 REUTERS RIC ANDRr.AT (05/04/18) D 0.75 (29/09/09) CR 6 (10/08/06) D 8 (29/04/14) D 0.80 Performance History Note 4 Y / Μ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total 2021 -4.01% 4.01% 6.15% 6.78% 3.69% 1.26% 2.67% 3.25% 25.97% 2020 1.67% -16.87% -17.99% 12.75% 0.20% 0.64% -0.48% 4.18% 5.04% -3.50% 19.16% 9.32% 7.88% 2019 3.73% 5.20% -0.52% 4.72% 3.66% 2.14% 4.28% -3.04% -0.10% -0.23% 0.86% 1.64% 24.36% 2018 6.88% -2.29% -1.49% 3.14% -5.54% 1.41% -1.39% -0.45% 1.10% -2.75% 0.06% -0.60% -2.45% 2017 1.04% 4.06% 4.65% 1.52% 4.14% 4.72% 0.28% 1.22% -3.49% -0.29% -0.95% 6.11% 25.08% 2016 -7.03% -7.06% 6.19% 0.86% 8.69% -9.73% 5.34% 0.13% -1.64% 5.02% 6.60% 2.90% 8.51% 2015 -4.67% 8.05% -5.91% 1.73% 1.82% -4.53% 0.78% -9.70% 3.03% 2.94% -4.53% 0.43% -11.31% 2014 1.52% 6.15% 1.84% -2.83% -2.08% 0.78% -1.27% -1.68% -5.79% -8.29% 2.64% -5.68% -14.56% 2013 5.70% 0.39% -10.57% 7.35% 1.03% -3.44% 1.17% 0.07% 6.09% 7.70% -0.64% -2.12% 11.79% 2012 24.15% -0.25% 5.28% 1.07% -8.53% 5.61% -1.35% 2.33% 11.00% 6.96% 6.26% 9.60% 77.67%

Source: ALPHA TRUST, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment, excluding Own Shares (2) Athex Composite Total Return Index inception is March 1st 2001.

Prior to that date, the weighted dividend yield of the market according to ASE data has been used (3) 24/10/2011: Decision of Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for Share capital decrease via capital return to shareholders & Against dissolution and liquidation of the Company (4) Adjusted for the 1/100 Reverse Split of 3/9/2012 (5) Τhe Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting dated 29/07/2021, decided the distribution of EUR 200.57 thousand or EUR 0.509 per share, as an interim dividend for the financial year of 2021.

