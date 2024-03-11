Monthly Update

February 2024

Shareholders Department: tel. + 30 210 6289341, email: m.printsiou@andromeda.eu|www.andromeda.eu

Investment Focus

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. is the only closed-end fund listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Seeks to invest in listed Greek Securities and fixed income markets with a medium to long term horizon. The portfolio is managed by ALPHA TRUST.

Company Overview

INCEPTION DATE

25/7/2000

LISTING DATE (IPO)

19/12/2001

DOMICILE

Greece

BASE CURRENCY

EUR

Share Codes

ISIN

GRS433003019

OASIS (ASE)

ANDRO

BLOOMBERG

ANDRO GA

REUTERS RIC

ANDr.AT

Participation in Indices

FTSE/ATHEX High Dividend Yield Index

ATHEX ESG Index

ATHEX Select Index

Performance update Note 1

SCI Note 6

(05/08/2022)

NAV Per Share

39.57%

Share Price

17.35%

ATHEX Composite Total

74.40%

Return Index

Equity 86.67%

Cash 6.92%

Buy - Back 3.65%

Fixed Income 2.75%

Share Facts

Premium/Discount

NAV PER SHARE

€ 8.76

Min 2024

-22.83%

SHARE PRICE

€ 6.98

Max 2024

-19.05%

NAV

€ 31.34 mn.

Average of the

-16.87%

last 52 weeks

MARKET CAP

€ 24.97 mn.

29/02/2024

-20.33%

NUMBER OF SHARES

3,576,883

Share Price & NAV Per Share Chart

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

10/22

11/22

12/22

01/23

02/23

03/23

04/23

05/23

06/23

07/23

07/23

08/23

09/23

10/23

11/23

12/23

01/24

02/24

02/24

Share Price

NAV Per Share

Performance update Note 1

Monthly

YTD

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

NAV Per Share

2.47%

4.63%

26.41%

-12.55%

24.75%

7.88%

24.35%

Share Price

1.45%

8.05%

5.90%

-21.29%

33.62%

-3.45%

20.18%

ATHEX Composite Total

4.19%

10.29%

43.52%

4.08%

12.69%

-9.03%

53.64%

Return Index

Equity Sector Allocation Note 2

Top 10 Equity Holdings Note 2

Consumer, Cyclical

15.54%

Company

% of Total

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL

7.16%

Industrial

14.83%

QUEST HOLDINGS

5.24%

Technology

13.83%

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATION

4.68%

ORGANIZATION

Financial

12.01%

PETROS PETROPOULOS

4.42%

Consumer, Non-

9.09%

cyclical

ENTERSOFT

3.30%

Basic Materials

7.53%

SARANTIS

3.21%

Real Estate

5.43%

FLEXOPACK

3.01%

Communications

4.68%

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT

2.85%

ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS

2.75%

Energy

3.11%

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

2.49%

Utilities

2.27%

Total

39.11%

1/2

Monthly Update

February 2024

Shareholders Department: tel. + 30 210 6289341, email: m.printsiou@andromeda.eu|www.andromeda.eu

Comparative performance since change of investment strategy to purely Greek (24/10/11) Note 3

300%

254.39%

250%

200%

150.94%

150%

100%

50%

0%

-50%

10/201103/201307/201411/201504/201708/201801/202005/202109/202202/2024

Dividend yield Comparison Note 4

9.20%

7.39%

6.00%

6.20%

4.62%

3.38%

3.24%

3.08%

3.60%

3.30%

2.52%

2.79%

2.09%

2.05%

1.79%

1.92%

0.96%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA(CR)

ATHEX COMPOSITE SHARE PRICE INDEX

Risk Return Data Note 5

Dividents (D) & Capital Returns (R)

VOLATILITY

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA

12.40%

BETA

0.57

ATHEX COMPOSITE

17.12%

R SQUARE

61.15%

SHARE PRICE INDEX

SHARPE RATIO

1.06

CORRELATION

0.78

SORTINO RATIO

1.296

Ex. Date

Type

€ / share

Ex. Date

Type

€ / share

Ex. Date

Type

€ / share

(30/10/23)

D

0.200

(31/12/19)

R

0.188

(22/04/10)

D

2.500

(22/05/23)

D

0.200

(12/0/19)

R

0.188

(29/09/09)

R

1.500

(08/12/22)

D

0.180

(05/04/18)

D

0.188

(26/03/09)

R

3.000

(23/05/22)

D

0.256

(29/04/14)

D

0.200

(14/08/08)

D

2.000

(12/01/22)

D

0.128

(23/11/11)

R

25.000

(12/03/08)

D

3.750

(15/12/21)

D

0.128

(09/09/11)

R

1.250

(10/08/07)

D

2.500

(29/06/21)

D

0.445

(21/03/11)

R

2.500

(09/03/07)

D

4.250

(24/09/20)

R

0.188

(10/09/10)

R

1.250

(10/08/06)

D

2.000

Source: ALPHA TRUST, Athens Stock Exchange, Bloomberg

Notes: 1. Performance is dividend adjusted, excluding Own Shares, 2. Average weighted, 3. 24/10/2011: Decision of Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for Share capital decrease via capital return to shareholders & Against dissolution and liquidation of the Company, 4. Adjusted for the 1/100 Reverse Split on 03/09/2012 and the split (4:1) on 27/10/2021, 5. Risk-Returns performance measures for the last year of observations, 6. Share Capital Increase

This report contains data regarding past transactions and services and does not constitute binding or secure predictions with regards to future results of those transactions and services. This report is intended for information purposes only. Part of the information and data of this report have been collected from reliable sources, nevertheless there is no guarantee for their accuracy or their validity. Any data and estimations contained herein do not constitute under any circumstances analysis, instigation (or the opposite) or investment advice for specific transactions. The companies ALPHA TRUST and ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. bear no liability for any investment that may take place based on estimates published in this report, since money markets and capital markets are subject to unforeseeable fluctuation and the return on the investments may be either losses or profits and consequently under no circumstances can it be guaranteed. ALPHA TRUST is the portfolio manager of ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. and owns directly 1.012% ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares, while is entitled to exercise voting rights corresponding to 25.6009% in total, of the total number of voting rights attached to ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares (data as at 29/02/2024).

ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A. HELLENIC CAPITAL MARKET COMMISSION

Authorisation No.: 5/192/6.6.2000, General Electronic Commercial Registry No. 003882701000, LEI 213800USGL7Q5UR9M221

2/2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2024 15:32:06 UTC.