Monthly Update
February 2024
Shareholders Department: tel. + 30 210 6289341, email: m.printsiou@andromeda.eu|www.andromeda.eu
Investment Focus
ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. is the only closed-end fund listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Seeks to invest in listed Greek Securities and fixed income markets with a medium to long term horizon. The portfolio is managed by ALPHA TRUST.
Company Overview
INCEPTION DATE
25/7/2000
LISTING DATE (IPO)
19/12/2001
DOMICILE
Greece
BASE CURRENCY
EUR
Share Codes
ISIN
GRS433003019
OASIS (ASE)
ANDRO
BLOOMBERG
ANDRO GA
REUTERS RIC
ANDr.AT
Participation in Indices
FTSE/ATHEX High Dividend Yield Index
ATHEX ESG Index
ATHEX Select Index
Performance update Note 1
SCI Note 6
(05/08/2022)
NAV Per Share
39.57%
Share Price
17.35%
ATHEX Composite Total
74.40%
Return Index
Equity 86.67%
Cash 6.92%
Buy - Back 3.65%
Fixed Income 2.75%
Share Facts
Premium/Discount
NAV PER SHARE
€ 8.76
Min 2024
-22.83%
SHARE PRICE
€ 6.98
Max 2024
-19.05%
NAV
€ 31.34 mn.
Average of the
-16.87%
last 52 weeks
MARKET CAP
€ 24.97 mn.
29/02/2024
-20.33%
NUMBER OF SHARES
3,576,883
Share Price & NAV Per Share Chart
11
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
10/22
11/22
12/22
01/23
02/23
03/23
04/23
05/23
06/23
07/23
07/23
08/23
09/23
10/23
11/23
12/23
01/24
02/24
02/24
Share Price
NAV Per Share
Performance update Note 1
Monthly
YTD
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
NAV Per Share
2.47%
4.63%
26.41%
-12.55%
24.75%
7.88%
24.35%
Share Price
1.45%
8.05%
5.90%
-21.29%
33.62%
-3.45%
20.18%
ATHEX Composite Total
4.19%
10.29%
43.52%
4.08%
12.69%
-9.03%
53.64%
Return Index
Equity Sector Allocation Note 2
Top 10 Equity Holdings Note 2
Consumer, Cyclical
15.54%
Company
% of Total
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL
7.16%
Industrial
14.83%
QUEST HOLDINGS
5.24%
Technology
13.83%
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATION
4.68%
ORGANIZATION
Financial
12.01%
PETROS PETROPOULOS
4.42%
Consumer, Non-
9.09%
cyclical
ENTERSOFT
3.30%
Basic Materials
7.53%
SARANTIS
3.21%
Real Estate
5.43%
FLEXOPACK
3.01%
Communications
4.68%
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT
2.85%
ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS
2.75%
Energy
3.11%
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
2.49%
Utilities
2.27%
Total
39.11%
Comparative performance since change of investment strategy to purely Greek (24/10/11) Note 3
300%
254.39%
250%
200%
150.94%
150%
100%
50%
0%
-50%
10/201103/201307/201411/201504/201708/201801/202005/202109/202202/2024
Dividend yield Comparison Note 4
9.20%
7.39%
6.00%
6.20%
4.62%
3.38%
3.24%
3.08%
3.60%
3.30%
2.52%
2.79%
2.09%
2.05%
1.79%
1.92%
0.96%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA(CR)
ATHEX COMPOSITE SHARE PRICE INDEX
Risk Return Data Note 5
Dividents (D) & Capital Returns (R)
VOLATILITY
ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA
12.40%
BETA
0.57
ATHEX COMPOSITE
17.12%
R SQUARE
61.15%
SHARE PRICE INDEX
SHARPE RATIO
1.06
CORRELATION
0.78
SORTINO RATIO
1.296
Ex. Date
Type
€ / share
Ex. Date
Type
€ / share
Ex. Date
Type
€ / share
(30/10/23)
D
0.200
(31/12/19)
R
0.188
(22/04/10)
D
2.500
(22/05/23)
D
0.200
(12/0/19)
R
0.188
(29/09/09)
R
1.500
(08/12/22)
D
0.180
(05/04/18)
D
0.188
(26/03/09)
R
3.000
(23/05/22)
D
0.256
(29/04/14)
D
0.200
(14/08/08)
D
2.000
(12/01/22)
D
0.128
(23/11/11)
R
25.000
(12/03/08)
D
3.750
(15/12/21)
D
0.128
(09/09/11)
R
1.250
(10/08/07)
D
2.500
(29/06/21)
D
0.445
(21/03/11)
R
2.500
(09/03/07)
D
4.250
(24/09/20)
R
0.188
(10/09/10)
R
1.250
(10/08/06)
D
2.000
Source: ALPHA TRUST, Athens Stock Exchange, Bloomberg
Notes: 1. Performance is dividend adjusted, excluding Own Shares, 2. Average weighted, 3. 24/10/2011: Decision of Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for Share capital decrease via capital return to shareholders & Against dissolution and liquidation of the Company, 4. Adjusted for the 1/100 Reverse Split on 03/09/2012 and the split (4:1) on 27/10/2021, 5. Risk-Returns performance measures for the last year of observations, 6. Share Capital Increase
This report contains data regarding past transactions and services and does not constitute binding or secure predictions with regards to future results of those transactions and services. This report is intended for information purposes only. Part of the information and data of this report have been collected from reliable sources, nevertheless there is no guarantee for their accuracy or their validity. Any data and estimations contained herein do not constitute under any circumstances analysis, instigation (or the opposite) or investment advice for specific transactions. The companies ALPHA TRUST and ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. bear no liability for any investment that may take place based on estimates published in this report, since money markets and capital markets are subject to unforeseeable fluctuation and the return on the investments may be either losses or profits and consequently under no circumstances can it be guaranteed. ALPHA TRUST is the portfolio manager of ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. and owns directly 1.012% ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares, while is entitled to exercise voting rights corresponding to 25.6009% in total, of the total number of voting rights attached to ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares (data as at 29/02/2024).
ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A. HELLENIC CAPITAL MARKET COMMISSION
Authorisation No.: 5/192/6.6.2000, General Electronic Commercial Registry No. 003882701000, LEI 213800USGL7Q5UR9M221
