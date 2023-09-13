Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA (the Trust) is an investment trust based in Greece. The main activity of the Trust is the management of a portfolio of Greek and foreign securities, as well as the participation in companies with a similar objective. Its primary objective is capital growth through investment in European equity and bond markets, with a major emphasis in the Greek capital markets, investing either directly in the stock of listed securities or through mutual funds shares. During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2011, the Trust's portfolio included securities of such companies as S&B, Nestle, Frigoglass, Coca-cola HBC, Mattel, Apple Inc, Titan, Blackrock, National Bank of Greece and Reconsctruction Capital II. The Trust's portfolio is managed by Alpha Trust Investment Services SA.

Sector Closed End Funds