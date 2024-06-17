Announcement regarding the purchase of treasury shares

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA S.A. would like to inform the investment community that, following the decision of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting dated 18.04.2024 as well as the decision of BoD dated 30.05.2024 and pursuant to article 49 of L.4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, in the meeting dated 14th of June 2024, it has proceeded through EUROBANK EQUITIES, to the purchase of 499 treasury shares, at an average acquisition price of 6.60 euro per share, of a total value of 3,298.67 euro.

Following the above purchase, the Company owns 181,817 treasury shares, with an average acquisition price of 6.44 euro per share, a percentage of 5.01% of the total shares of the Company.

Kifissia, June 17th, 2024