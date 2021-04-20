Log in
    ANDRO   GRS433003019

ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.

(ANDRO)
Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : Announcement of regulated information - Disclosure of transactions

04/20/2021
The Company ALPHA TRUST - ANDROMEDA S.A. pursuant to the provisions of article 19 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as in force, announces that the company Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A. which is a legal person associated with Mr Phaedon-Theodoros Tamvakakis, Vice Chairman of the Company (Liable Person pursuant to the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014), has proceeded on 16.04.2021 to the purchase of 463 common registered shares of the Company ALPHA TRUST - ANDROMEDA S.A., of a total net value of 10.926,80 euro.

Kifissia, April 20, 2021

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,73 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net income 2020 0,88 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
Net cash 2020 13,0 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,24 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 58,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Konstantinos Nikolaos Tzinieris Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Alexander E. Zagoreos Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Kyriazis Independent Non-Executive Director
Anastasios Stacy Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
James Edward Jordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.1.72%11
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.16%8 559
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.15%4 022
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION47.87%3 096
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.05%2 579
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.23.49%2 531
