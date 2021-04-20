Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : Announcement of regulated information - Disclosure of transactions

The Company ALPHA TRUST - ANDROMEDA S.A. pursuant to the provisions of article 19 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as in force, announces that the company Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A. which is a legal person associated with Mr Phaedon-Theodoros Tamvakakis, Vice Chairman of the Company (Liable Person pursuant to the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014), has proceeded on 16.04.2021 to the purchase of 463 common registered shares of the Company ALPHA TRUST - ANDROMEDA S.A., of a total net value of 10.926,80 euro.

Kifissia, April 20, 2021