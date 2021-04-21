Log in
    ANDRO   GRS433003019

ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.

(ANDRO)
  Report
Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : INVESTMENT UPDATE Q1 2021

04/21/2021 | 10:30am EDT
ALPHA TRUST-ΑΝΔΡΟΜΕΔΑ Α.Ε.Ε.Χ.

Q1 2021

Shareholders Department: tel. + 30 210 62 89 200, email: andromeda@alphatrust.gr | www.andromeda.eu

L. 3371/2005 Company, License: Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 5/192/6.6.2000, G.C.R: 003882701000

Investment objective

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. is a closed-end fund listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Seeks to identify and benefit from undervalued assets in the domestic equity and fixed income markets.

The portfolio is managed by ALPHA TRUST.

Share facts

NAV PER SHARE

€ 33.5352

SHARE PRICE

€ 23.0000

NAV

€ 13.45 mn.

TOTAL ASSETS

€ 13.90 mn.

UNDER MANAGEMENT

MARKET CAP

€ 9.23 mn.

NUMBER OF SHARES

401,136

OWN SHARES

6,931

Performance update Note 1

Period

Share price

NAV per share

3 Μonths

-0.86%

5.98%

6 Μonths

9.52%

33.22%

9 Μonths

13.68%

45.08%

12 Μonths

13.68%

64.97%

End of reference date 31/03/2021

Indices performance Q1 2021

ATHEX COMPOSITE

6.93%

SHARE PRICE INDEX

Manager comment

The Greek Stock Exchange synchronized with other international markets and closed with gains of 6.93% at 865.05 points in the first quarter of 2021. Despite the fall of -7.36% that occurred in January then, February and March was a positive month for the General Index with gains of 5.73% and 9.2% respectively and an increase in trading activity. The expectations of the restart of the economy, the lower than expected recession of -8.2%recorded in the GDP of 2020 and the evolution of vaccinations contributed to the positive investment climate.

The planned share capital increase of Piraeus Bank as well as the expansion of the HERCULES program so that banks can further reduce their non-performingloans in single digits in relation to their total loans, are important factors for the transformation of their balance sheets towards their stated profitability targets.

At the microeconomic level, and based on the annual results of 2020 as shown by the published financial statements of listed companies, it turns out that a significant number of companies had excellent resilience, while there are companies that managed to increase their sales and profits during the difficult this year while many also have announced their intention to give satisfactory dividends.

The Greek economy, despite the recession estimated for the first quarter of 2021 due to the lockdown of economic activity, is expected to benefit from the restart of tourism. In addition, in the long run, the resources that will flow from the European Reconstruction Fund are estimated, according to the National Recovery Plan, to strengthen the economy by 7% over a six-yearhorizon.

The acceleration of vaccination programs, the extension of fiscal stimulus packages and the speed of activation of the National Recovery Plan will contribute to a gradual return to normality.

The Fund recorded a positive return of 5.98% during the Q1 2021 and the NAV increased at 33.54 EUR/share.

Comparative performance Note 1

Since inception 25/07/2000 to 31/03/2021

150%

100%100.71%

50%

0%

-50%

-59.53%

-100%

07/2000

01/2004

06/2007

11/2010

04/2014

09/2017

03/2021

NAV Per Share

Athex Composite Total Return Index

Note 2

ATHEX COMPOSITE

6.93%

Since investment strategy change 24/10/2011 to 31/03/2021

TOTAL RETURN INDEX

Note 3

200%

FTSE/ATHEX LARGE

7.36%

CAP

150%

160.31%

FTSE/ATHEX MID CAP

12.28%

100%

End of reference date 31/03/2021

50%

40.52%

0%

Company overview

-50%

INCEPTION DATE

25/07/2000

10/2011

09/2013

07/2015

06/2017

04/2019

03/2021

LISTING DATE (IPO)

19/12/2001

NAV Per Share

Athex Composite Total Return Index

DOMICILE

Greece

TERMINATION DATE

31/12/2022

BASE CURRENCY

EUR

Premium/Discount

Dividends (D) & Capital Returns (CR) Note 4

LISTING

ATHENS STOCK

Max 2021

-24.96%

ex date

type

€ / share ex date

type

€ / share

EXCHANGE

(24/09/20)

CR

0.75

(10/09/10)

CR

5

Min 2021

-32.08%

(31/12/19)

CR

0.75

(22/04/10)

D

10

Share Codes

(12/08/19)

CR

0.75

(29/09/09)

CR

6

ISIN

GRS433003019

Average 2021

-27.76%

(05/04/18)

D

0.75

(26/03/09)

CR

12

OASIS (ASE)

ANDRO

(29/04/14)

D

0.8

(14/08/08)

D

8

BLOOMBERG

ANDRO GA

31/03/2021

-31.42%

(23/11/11)

CR

100

(12/03/08)

D

15

REUTERS RIC

ANDRr.AT

(09/09/11)

CR

5

(10/08/07)

D

10

(21/03/11)

CR

10

(09/03/07)

D

17

(10/08/06)

D

8

Important information: Data as at 31/03/2021, unless otherwise specified. Source: ALPHA TRUST, Bloomberg, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment, excluding Own Shares (2) Athex Composite Total Return Index inception is March 1st 2001. Prior to that date, the weighted dividend yield of the market according to ASE data has been used (3) 24/10/2011: Decision of Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for Share capital decrease via capital return to shareholders & Against dissolution and liquidation of the Company (4) Adjusted for the 1/100 Reverse Split of 3/9/2012.

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.

Hellenic Capital Market Commission's License 24th/ Subj.669/23.12.2013 & 7/695/15.10.2014, General Electronic Commercial Registry: 882401000

1 / 2

www.alphatrust.gr

Asset Class Breakdown

Equity Sector Allocation Note 2

Sector

Average weight

Equity

97.52%

Bonds 2.40%

0%

50%

100%

Technology

20.02%

Financial

19.03%

Consumer, Cyclical

15.26%

Industrial

13.08%

Basic Materials

13.04%

Utilities

5.76%

Consumer, Non-cyclical

5.31%

Risk Report Q1 2021

Risk Return Data Note 1

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA

ATHEX COMPOSITE

SHARE PRICE INDEX

Energy

2.87%

Communications

2.49%

OBSERVED

16.92%

VOLATILITY

27.07%

VOLATILITY

DOWNSIDE VOLATILITY

10.87%

BETA

0.541

SHARPE RATIO

3.58

R SQUARE

74.90%

SORTINO RATIO

5.57

CORRELATION

0.87

VALUE-AT-RISK MEASURES 99% CONF. LEVEL (1 DAY INV. HORIZON) Note 3

VALUE-AT-RISK-3.72%

Performance History Note 4

Top 5 holdings Note 2

Company

Sector

% of Total

QUEST HOLDINGS SA

Technology

14.42%

THRACE PLASTICS CO SA

Basic Materials

8.85%

TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL ATH

Industrial

6.99%

ELVE S.A.

Consumer, Cyclical

6.84%

ENTERSOFT S.A.

Technology

5.23%

Y / Μ

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

Total

2021

-4.01%

4.01%

6.15%

5.98%

2020

1.67%

-16.87%

-17.99%

12.75%

0.20%

0.64%

-0.48%

4.18%

5.04%

-3.50% 19.16%

9.32%

7.88%

2019

3.73%

5.20%

-0.52%

4.72%

3.66%

2.14%

4.28%

-3.04%

-0.10%

-0.23%

0.86%

1.64%

24.36%

2018

6.88%

-2.29%

-1.49%

3.14%

-5.54%

1.41%

-1.39%

-0.45%

1.10%

-2.75%

0.06%

-0.60%

-2.45%

2017

1.04%

4.06%

4.65%

1.52%

4.14%

4.72%

0.28%

1.22%

-3.49%

-0.29%

-0.95%

6.11%

25.08%

2016

-7.03%

-7.06%

6.19%

0.86%

8.69%

-9.73%

5.34%

0.13%

-1.64%

5.02%

6.60%

2.90%

8.51%

2015

-4.67%

8.05%

-5.91%

1.73%

1.82%

-4.53%

0.78%

-9.70%

3.03%

2.94%

-4.53%

0.43%

-11.31%

2014

1.52%

6.15%

1.84%

-2.83%-2.08% 0.78% -1.27%-1.68%

-5.79%

-8.29% 2.64%

-5.68%

-14.56%

2013

5.70%

0.39%

-10.57%

7.35%

1.03%

-3.44%

1.17%

0.07%

6.09%

7.70%

-0.64%

-2.12%

11.79%

2012

24.15%

-0.25%

5.28%

1.07%

-8.53%

5.61%

-1.35%

2.33%

11.00%

6.96%

6.26%

9.60%

77.67%

2011

3.53%

0.62%

-1.87%

-2.10%

-3.47%

-4.84%

-2.35%

-11.25%

-7.03%

0.80%

-6.76%

-3.29%

-32.68%

Important information: Data as at 31/03/2021, unless otherwise specified. Source: ALPHA TRUST, Bloomberg, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Risk-Returns performance measures for the last year of observations (2) Average weighted quarterly data (3) VaR estimation for the Quarter's Last Trading Day (4) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment excluding Own Shares.

This report contains data regarding past transactions and services and does not constitute binding or secure predictions with regards to future results of those transactions and services. This report is intended for information purposes only. Part of the information and data of this report have been collected from reliable sources, nevertheless there is no guarantee for their accuracy or their validity. Any data and estimations contained herein do not constitute under any circumstances analysis, instigation (or the opposite) or investment advice for specific transactions. The companies ALPHA TRUST and ALPHA TRUST- ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. bear no liability for any investment that may take place based on estimates published in this report, since money markets and capital markets are subject to unforeseeable fluctuation and the return on the investments may be either losses or profits and consequently under no circumstances can it be guaranteed. ALPHA TRUST is the portfolio manager of ALPHA TRUST- ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. doesn't own directly ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares, while is entitled to exercise voting rights corresponding to 25.087% in total, of the total number of voting rights attached to ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. shares (data as at 31/03/2021).

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.

Hellenic Capital Market Commission's License 24th/ Subj.669/23.12.2013 & 7/695/15.10.2014, General Electronic Commercial Registry: 882401000

2 / 2

www.alphatrust.gr

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,73 M 2,08 M 2,08 M
Net income 2020 0,88 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
Net cash 2020 13,0 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,24 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Konstantinos Nikolaos Tzinieris Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Alexander E. Zagoreos Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Kyriazis Independent Non-Executive Director
Anastasios Stacy Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
James Edward Jordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.1.72%11
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.87%8 507
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.55%4 064
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.40%3 065
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.70%2 571
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.22.64%2 513
