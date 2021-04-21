Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : INVESTMENT UPDATE Q1 2021

L. 3371/2005 Company, License: Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 5/192/6.6.2000, G.C.R: 003882701000
Investment objective
ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA Investment Trust S.A. is a closed-end fund listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. Seeks to identify and benefit from undervalued assets in the domestic equity and fixed income markets.
The portfolio is managed by ALPHA TRUST.
Share facts
NAV PER SHARE
€ 33.5352
SHARE PRICE
€ 23.0000
NAV
€ 13.45 mn.
TOTAL ASSETS
€ 13.90 mn.
UNDER MANAGEMENT
MARKET CAP
€ 9.23 mn.
NUMBER OF SHARES
401,136
OWN SHARES
6,931
Performance update Note 1
Period
Share price
NAV per share
3 Μonths
-0.86%
5.98%
6 Μonths
9.52%
33.22%
9 Μonths
13.68%
45.08%
12 Μonths
13.68%
64.97%
End of reference date 31/03/2021
Indices performance Q1 2021
ATHEX COMPOSITE
6.93%
SHARE PRICE INDEX
Manager comment
The Greek Stock Exchange synchronized with other international markets and closed with gains of 6.93% at 865.05 points in the first quarter of 2021. Despite the fall of -7.36% that occurred in January then, February and March was a positive month for the General Index with gains of 5.73% and 9.2% respectively and an increase in trading activity. The expectations of the restart of the economy, the lower than expected recession of-8.2%recorded in the GDP of 2020 and the evolution of vaccinations contributed to the positive investment climate.
The planned share capital increase of Piraeus Bank as well as the expansion of the HERCULES program so that banks can further reduce theirnon-performingloans in single digits in relation to their total loans, are important factors for the transformation of their balance sheets towards their stated profitability targets.
At the microeconomic level, and based on the annual results of 2020 as shown by the published financial statements of listed companies, it turns out that a significant number of companies had excellent resilience, while there are companies that managed to increase their sales and profits during the difficult this year while many also have announced their intention to give satisfactory dividends.
The Greek economy, despite the recession estimated for the first quarter of 2021 due to the lockdown of economic activity, is expected to benefit from the restart of tourism. In addition, in the long run, the resources that will flow from the European Reconstruction Fund are estimated, according to the National Recovery Plan, to strengthen the economy by 7% over asix-yearhorizon.
The acceleration of vaccination programs, the extension of fiscal stimulus packages and the speed of activation of the National Recovery Plan will contribute to a gradual return to normality.
The Fund recorded a positive return of 5.98% during the Q1 2021 and the NAV increased at 33.54 EUR/share.
Comparative performance Note 1
Since inception 25/07/2000 to 31/03/2021
150%
100%100.71%
50%
0%
-50%
-59.53%
-100%
07/2000
01/2004
06/2007
11/2010
04/2014
09/2017
03/2021
NAV Per Share
Athex Composite Total Return Index
Note 2
ATHEX COMPOSITE
6.93%
Since investment strategy change 24/10/2011 to 31/03/2021
TOTAL RETURN INDEX
Note 3
200%
FTSE/ATHEX LARGE
7.36%
CAP
150%
160.31%
FTSE/ATHEX MID CAP
12.28%
100%
End of reference date 31/03/2021
50%
40.52%
0%
Company overview
-50%
INCEPTION DATE
25/07/2000
10/2011
09/2013
07/2015
06/2017
04/2019
03/2021
LISTING DATE (IPO)
19/12/2001
NAV Per Share
Athex Composite Total Return Index
DOMICILE
Greece
TERMINATION DATE
31/12/2022
BASE CURRENCY
EUR
Premium/Discount
Dividends (D) & Capital Returns (CR) Note 4
LISTING
ATHENS STOCK
Max 2021
-24.96%
ex date
type
€ / share ex date
type
€ / share
EXCHANGE
(24/09/20)
CR
0.75
(10/09/10)
CR
5
Min 2021
-32.08%
(31/12/19)
CR
0.75
(22/04/10)
D
10
Share Codes
(12/08/19)
CR
0.75
(29/09/09)
CR
6
ISIN
GRS433003019
Average 2021
-27.76%
(05/04/18)
D
0.75
(26/03/09)
CR
12
OASIS (ASE)
ANDRO
(29/04/14)
D
0.8
(14/08/08)
D
8
BLOOMBERG
ANDRO GA
31/03/2021
-31.42%
(23/11/11)
CR
100
(12/03/08)
D
15
REUTERS RIC
ANDRr.AT
(09/09/11)
CR
5
(10/08/07)
D
10
(21/03/11)
CR
10
(09/03/07)
D
17
(10/08/06)
D
8
Important information: Data as at 31/03/2021, unless otherwise specified. Source: ALPHA TRUST, Bloomberg, Athens Stock Exchange. Notes: (1) Performance is calculated with dividend reinvestment, excluding Own Shares (2) Athex Composite Total Return Index inception is March 1st 2001. Prior to that date, the weighted dividend yield of the market according to ASE data has been used (3) 24/10/2011: Decision of Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for Share capital decrease via capital return to shareholders & Against dissolution and liquidation of the Company (4) Adjusted for the 1/100 Reverse Split of 3/9/2012.
