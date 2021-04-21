Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : INVESTMENT UPDATE Q1 2021

Manager comment

The Greek Stock Exchange synchronized with other international markets and closed with gains of 6.93% at 865.05 points in the first quarter of 2021. Despite the fall of -7.36% that occurred in January then, February and March was a positive month for the General Index with gains of 5.73% and 9.2% respectively and an increase in trading activity. The expectations of the restart of the economy, the lower than expected recession of -8.2%recorded in the GDP of 2020 and the evolution of vaccinations contributed to the positive investment climate.

The planned share capital increase of Piraeus Bank as well as the expansion of the HERCULES program so that banks can further reduce their non-performingloans in single digits in relation to their total loans, are important factors for the transformation of their balance sheets towards their stated profitability targets.

At the microeconomic level, and based on the annual results of 2020 as shown by the published financial statements of listed companies, it turns out that a significant number of companies had excellent resilience, while there are companies that managed to increase their sales and profits during the difficult this year while many also have announced their intention to give satisfactory dividends.

The Greek economy, despite the recession estimated for the first quarter of 2021 due to the lockdown of economic activity, is expected to benefit from the restart of tourism. In addition, in the long run, the resources that will flow from the European Reconstruction Fund are estimated, according to the National Recovery Plan, to strengthen the economy by 7% over a six-yearhorizon.

The acceleration of vaccination programs, the extension of fiscal stimulus packages and the speed of activation of the National Recovery Plan will contribute to a gradual return to normality.

The Fund recorded a positive return of 5.98% during the Q1 2021 and the NAV increased at 33.54 EUR/share.

Comparative performance Note 1

Since inception 25/07/2000 to 31/03/2021

150%

100%100.71%

50%

0%

-50% -59.53%

-100%