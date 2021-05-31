Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : PRESS RELEASE RESULTS 3M 2021

ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA - Trading at substantial discount

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA S.A. has recorded net earnings of €758.26 thousand for the quarter ending on March 31, 2021 versus losses of €3.73 million during the respective quarter of 2020, under the International Financial Reporting Standards.

Therefore, the Company's , main aggregates in the quarter ending on March 31, 2021, were as follows:

Gross income stood at €1.15 million for the first quarter of 2021, against losses of €3.58 million, during the respective period of 2020, mainly resulting from gains from the valuation of securities at fair value based on IFRS, as well as gains from purchases and sales.

Earnings before tax stood at €761.49 thousand, against losses of €3.73 million in the first quarter of the previous year. Earnings after tax stood at €758.26 thousand for the first quarter of 2021, versus losses of €3.73 million for the respective period of 2020.

Cash in hand and cash equivalents of the Company on March 31, 2021, stood at €318.05 thousand.

For the period from 01/01/2021 to 31/03/2021 the Company's investment portfolio made a positive performance of 5.98% and the net asset value (Ν.Α.V.) stood at €13.45 million or €33.54 per share on 31/03/2021.

The portfolio was invested solely in Greece, by 98.69% in domestic equities and by 2.40% in bonds.

The top five equity holdings on 31/03/2021, were: QUEST HOLDINGS S.A., THRACE PLASTICS PACK S.A, TITAN S.A., ELVE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME and MYTILINEOS S.A.

The stock of ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA S.A. was traded in the Athens Stock Exchange with a significant discount of -30.78% on 28/05/2021, with a closing price of €25.60.

The basic financial figures and ratios can be found to the following tables:

Profit & loss account (amounts in th.) 1/1-31/3/2021 1/1-31/3/2020 Gross income from portfolio management € 1,158 -€ 3,583 Gross profit/loss € 838 -€ 3,653 Earnings/Loss (ΕΒΤ) € 761 -€ 3,725 Earnings/Loss after tax (Net profit after tax) € 758 -€ 3,727