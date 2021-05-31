Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDRO   GRS433003019

ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.

(ANDRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S A : PRESS RELEASE RESULTS 3M 2021

05/31/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA - Trading at substantial discount

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA S.A. has recorded net earnings of €758.26 thousand for the quarter ending on March 31, 2021 versus losses of €3.73 million during the respective quarter of 2020, under the International Financial Reporting Standards.

Therefore, the Company's , main aggregates in the quarter ending on March 31, 2021, were as follows:

Gross income stood at €1.15 million for the first quarter of 2021, against losses of €3.58 million, during the respective period of 2020, mainly resulting from gains from the valuation of securities at fair value based on IFRS, as well as gains from purchases and sales.

Earnings before tax stood at €761.49 thousand, against losses of €3.73 million in the first quarter of the previous year. Earnings after tax stood at €758.26 thousand for the first quarter of 2021, versus losses of €3.73 million for the respective period of 2020.

Cash in hand and cash equivalents of the Company on March 31, 2021, stood at €318.05 thousand.

For the period from 01/01/2021 to 31/03/2021 the Company's investment portfolio made a positive performance of 5.98% and the net asset value (Ν.Α.V.) stood at €13.45 million or €33.54 per share on 31/03/2021.

The portfolio was invested solely in Greece, by 98.69% in domestic equities and by 2.40% in bonds.

The top five equity holdings on 31/03/2021, were: QUEST HOLDINGS S.A., THRACE PLASTICS PACK S.A, TITAN S.A., ELVE INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME and MYTILINEOS S.A.

The stock of ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA S.A. was traded in the Athens Stock Exchange with a significant discount of -30.78% on 28/05/2021, with a closing price of €25.60.

The basic financial figures and ratios can be found to the following tables:

Profit & loss account (amounts in th.)

1/1-31/3/2021

1/1-31/3/2020

Gross income from portfolio management

€ 1,158

-€ 3,583

Gross profit/loss

€ 838

-€ 3,653

Earnings/Loss (ΕΒΤ)

€ 761

-€ 3,725

Earnings/Loss after tax (Net profit after tax)

€ 758

-€ 3,727

Key Indicators

31/03/2021

31/03/2020

Net Asset Value (N.A.V.)

€ 13.45 mil.

€ 8.40 mil.

Net Asset Value (N.A.V.) per share

€ 33.53

€ 20.93

Assets Under Management (AuM)

€ 13.90 mil.

€ 8.59 mil.

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA S.A., which is the only closed-end fund listed in the Athens Stock Exchange, being loyal to its long-term investment strategy, continues to exploit the investment opportunities that occur and offers its shareholders both capital gains and income from dividend distribution.

Kifissia, May 31, 2021

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
12:38pALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Press release results 3m 2021
PU
05/17ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Announcement of regulated information
PU
05/12ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Announcement of regulated information
PU
05/12ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Category Monthly Report
PU
05/06ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Announcement of regulated information
PU
04/26ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Announcement of regulated information - D..
PU
04/26ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Announcement of regulated information
PU
04/21ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Investment update q1 2021
PU
04/20ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Announcement of regulated information - D..
PU
04/20ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRU : Announcement of regulated information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,73 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
Net income 2020 0,88 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
Net cash 2020 13,0 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,93 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Konstantinos Nikolaos Tzinieris Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Alexander E. Zagoreos Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Kyriazis Independent Non-Executive Director
Anastasios Stacy Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
James Edward Jordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.10.34%12
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.28%8 515
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.96%4 124
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION56.93%3 292
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.32.67%2 719
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.11.88%2 661