Αnnouncement regarding the purchase of treasury shares

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA S.A. would like to inform the investment community that in application of the decision of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting dated 22.06.2020 as well as of the decisions of BoD dated 08.07.2020 and 12.10.2020 and pursuant to article 49 of L. 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, in the meeting dated 09th of November 2021, it has proceeded through EUROBANK EQUITIES INVESTMENT FIRM S.A. to the purchase of 130 treasury shares, at an average acquisition price of 7,65 euro per share, of a total value of 996,09 euro.

Following the above purchase, the Company owns 28.398 treasury shares, with an average acquisition price of 5,69 euro per share, a percentage of 1,7698% of the total shares of the Company.

Kifissia, November 10th, 2021