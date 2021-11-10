Log in
    ANDRO   GRS433003019

ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.

(ANDRO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/09 10:10:36 am
7.65 EUR   +1.32%
Αnnouncement regarding the purchase of treasury shares

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
Αnnouncement regarding the purchase of treasury shares

ALPHA TRUST-ANDROMEDA S.A. would like to inform the investment community that in application of the decision of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting dated 22.06.2020 as well as of the decisions of BoD dated 08.07.2020 and 12.10.2020 and pursuant to article 49 of L. 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, in the meeting dated 09th of November 2021, it has proceeded through EUROBANK EQUITIES INVESTMENT FIRM S.A. to the purchase of 130 treasury shares, at an average acquisition price of 7,65 euro per share, of a total value of 996,09 euro.

Following the above purchase, the Company owns 28.398 treasury shares, with an average acquisition price of 5,69 euro per share, a percentage of 1,7698% of the total shares of the Company.

Kifissia, November 10th, 2021

Αnnouncement regarding the purchase of treasury shares

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,73 M 2,01 M 2,01 M
Net income 2020 0,88 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
Net cash 2020 13,0 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 7,68%
Capitalization 12,1 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Nikolaos Tzinieris Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Alexander E. Zagoreos Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Kyriazis Independent Non-Executive Director
Anastasios Stacy Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
James Edward Jordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S.A.31.90%14
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION25.04%9 625
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.31.46%6 207
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND28.64%4 704
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION65.06%3 475
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.11%2 612