Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FREE DISTRIBUTION OF OWN SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF LAW 4548/2018

ALPHA TRUST Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A. (the "Company") informs the investors, pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007, that, on 29th of December 2022, 85.144 own, common registered shares with voting rights were distributed for free by the Company, through an OTC transfer, to certain members of the Board of Directors and its personnel, pursuant to the provisions of article 114 of Law 4548/2018. The aforementioned shares, distributed for free, were of a total value of 372.930,72 euros, resulting from the closing price of 4,38 euros of the previous working day.

The distribution was made following the Resolution of the Extraordinary General Assembly of Shareholders, dated 22.10.2021, which approved the free distribution of the own shares of the Company to members of the Board of Directors and its personnel pursuant to article 114 of Law 4548/2018, subject to the achievement of specific goals, the achievement of which was certified during the meeting of the Board of Directors of 07.12.2022. The aforementioned shares were purchased in the context of the Company's own share buyback program, which had been approved by the decision of the Annual General Assembly of the Company's Shareholders on 07.06.2017.

Following the above distribution, the Company holds in total 41.274 own shares, equivalent to 1,33% of the Company's total number of shares.

Kifissia, 29th of December 2022