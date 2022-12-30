Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION

ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

ALPHA TRUST Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A. (the "Company") informs the investors, following the relevant disclosure received, that, on 29th of December 2022, the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities, which are obliged persons pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, have been granted, for free, shares of the Company, through an OTC transaction, by virtue of the resolution of the Extraordinary General Assembly of Shareholders, dated 22.10.2021 and in particular, based on the closing price of 4,38 euros of the previous working day:

a) Mr. Faidon - Theodoros Tamvakakis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, has been granted 15.872 common registered shares with voting rights, of a total value of 69.519,36 euros

b) Mr. Christodoulos Aesopos, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has been granted 15.872 common registered shares with voting rights, with a total value of 69.519,36 euros

c) Mr. Nikolaos Papadopoulos, Chief of Financial Services & Operations of the Company, has been granted 3.000 common registered shares with voting rights, with a total value of 13.140,00 euros

d) Mr. Iossif Papadogiannis, Investment Manager of the Company, has been granted 8.000 common registered shares with voting rights, with a total value of 35.040,00 euros.

This announcement is made pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, as in force.

Kifissia, 30th of December 2022