Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRUST   GRS504003021

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.

(ATRUST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION

12/30/2022 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

ALPHA TRUST Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A. (the "Company") informs the investors, following the relevant disclosure received, that, on 29th of December 2022, the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities, which are obliged persons pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, have been granted, for free, shares of the Company, through an OTC transaction, by virtue of the resolution of the Extraordinary General Assembly of Shareholders, dated 22.10.2021 and in particular, based on the closing price of 4,38 euros of the previous working day:

a) Mr. Faidon - Theodoros Tamvakakis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, has been granted 15.872 common registered shares with voting rights, of a total value of 69.519,36 euros

b) Mr. Christodoulos Aesopos, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has been granted 15.872 common registered shares with voting rights, with a total value of 69.519,36 euros

c) Mr. Nikolaos Papadopoulos, Chief of Financial Services & Operations of the Company, has been granted 3.000 common registered shares with voting rights, with a total value of 13.140,00 euros

d) Mr. Iossif Papadogiannis, Investment Manager of the Company, has been granted 8.000 common registered shares with voting rights, with a total value of 35.040,00 euros.

This announcement is made pursuant to the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, as in force.

Kifissia, 30th of December 2022


Attachments

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management SA published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 13:08:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
08:22aAlpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of transactions by persons discharging..
PU
12/29Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement for the free distribution of own share..
PU
12/29Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Free distribution of own shares pursuant to article..
PU
12/21Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
12/19Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
12/19Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
12/16Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
12/14Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
12/12Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
12/09Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,75 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net income 2021 3,13 M 3,33 M 3,33 M
Net Debt 2021 0,22 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,26x
Yield 2021 15,9%
Capitalization 13,1 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Christodoulos Aesopos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Tzanetos Executive Director & Financial Manager
David Phillip Gibbs Chairman
Iossif Papadogiannis Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.-17.36%14
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.51%107 563
UBS GROUP AG5.76%59 811
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-29.33%50 368
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.16%36 906
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.3.53%33 235