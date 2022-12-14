Advanced search
    ATRUST   GRS504003021

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.

(ATRUST)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-12-14 am EST
4.380 EUR   -0.90%
Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

12/14/2022 | 10:43am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

ALPHA TRUST Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A.(the "Company") informs the investors that, pursuant to article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and by virtue of the resolution of the Extraordinary General Assembly of Shareholders, dated 22.10.2021 and the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company, dated 09.11.2021, proceeded on December 13th 2022, through Eurobank Equities Investment Firm SA, to the purchase of 351 own shares at an average price of 4,44 euros per share, for a total amount of 1.558,44 euros.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 124.175 own shares, with an average purchase price of 3,23 euros per share, equivalent to 3,99% of the Company's total number of shares.

Kifissia, December 14th, 2022


Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management SA published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 15:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
