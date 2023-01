Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

ALPHA TRUST Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A.(the "Company") informs the investors that, pursuant to article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and by virtue of the resolution of the Extraordinary General Assembly of Shareholders, dated 22.10.2021 and the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company, dated 09.11.2021, proceeded on January 5th 2023, through Eurobank Equities Investment Firm SA, to the purchase of 189 own shares at an average price of 4,36 euros per share, for a total amount of 824,04 euros.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 42.921 own shares, with an average purchase price of 3,29 euros per share, equivalent to 1,38% of the Company's total number of shares.

Kifissia, January 9th, 2023