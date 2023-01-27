Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRUST   GRS504003021

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.

(ATRUST)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:28 2023-01-27 am EST
4.700 EUR   +2.17%
10:00aAlpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternative Investment Fund Management S A : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
01/25Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternative Investment Fund Management S A : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
01/23Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternative Investment Fund Management S A : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

01/27/2023 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

ALPHA TRUST Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A.(the "Company") informs the investors that, pursuant to article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and by virtue of the resolution of the Extraordinary General Assembly of Shareholders, dated 22.10.2021 and the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company, dated 09.11.2021, proceeded on January 26th 2023, through Eurobank Equities Investment Firm SA, to the purchase of 222 own shares at an average price of 4,62 euros per share, for a total amount of 1.025,64 euros.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 74.551 own shares, with an average purchase price of 3,72 euros per share, equivalent to 2,39% of the Company's total number of shares.

Kifissia, January 27th, 2023


Attachments

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management SA published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 14:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
10:00aAlpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
01/25Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
01/23Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
01/18Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
01/16Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
01/11Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the Purchase of own Shares
PU
01/09Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
01/04Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the Purchase of own Shares
PU
01/04Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
01/02Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And Alternat : Announcement of the purchase of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,75 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2021 3,13 M 3,39 M 3,39 M
Net Debt 2021 0,22 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,26x
Yield 2021 15,9%
Capitalization 14,0 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Christodoulos Aesopos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Tzanetos Executive Director & Financial Manager
David Phillip Gibbs Chairman
Iossif Papadogiannis Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.5.50%15
BLACKROCK, INC.6.01%113 650
UBS GROUP AG15.02%68 339
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)9.82%40 915
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.11.56%36 577
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.32%31 492