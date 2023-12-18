ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FREE DISTRIBUTION OF OWN SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 114 OF LAW 4548/2018

ALPHA TRUST Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A. (the "Company") informs the investors that, on December 18th 2023, the free distribution by the Company, through an OTC transfer, to a specific employee, of 400 own, common registered shares with voting rights, was completed, pursuant to the provisions of article 114 of Law 4548/2018. The aforementioned shares, distributed for free, were of a total value of 2.560,00 euros, resulting from the closing price of 6,40 euros on December 5th, 2023.

The distribution was made following the Resolution of the Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders, dated 07.06.2022, which approved the free distribution of the own shares of the Company to members of the Board of Directors and its personnel pursuant to article 114 of Law 4548/2018, subject to the achievement of specific goals, the achievement of which was certified by the resolutions of the Board of Directors of 23.05.2023 and 30.11.2023. The aforementioned shares were purchased in the context of the Company's own share buyback program, which had been approved by the decision of the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Company's Shareholders on 22.10.2021.

Following the above distribution, the Company holds in total 57.388 own shares, equivalent to 1,84% of the Company's total number of shares.

Kifissia, 18thof December 2023