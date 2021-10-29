Presentation for the Athex Small Cap Conference

4th ATHEX Small Cap Conference 20 & 21.10.2021
ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
Hellenic Capital Market Commission's License 24th/ Subj.669/23.12.2013 & 7/695/15.10.2014, General Electronic Commercial Registry: 882401000
21 Tatoiou Street, Kifissia, 14561, Tel: +30 210 6289100, +30 210 6289300 Fax:210 8089150
|
www.alphatrust.gr
|
info@alphatrust.gr
|
@alphatrust
|
@alphatrust_
|
@alphatrust
UCITS OFFER NO GUARANTEED RETURN AND PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE FUTURE ONE
Investment Management Industry
Phaedon Tamvakakis
Chairman
Top 100 Global Asset Managers
31/12/2020
|
#
|
Company
|
(€ bn)
|
1
|
BlackRock
|
7091
|
2
|
Vanguard Asset Management (1)
|
5931
|
3
|
Fidelity Investments
|
3093
|
4
|
State Street Global Advisors
|
2834
|
5
|
Capital Group
|
1948
|
6
|
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
|
1947
|
7
|
PIMCO
|
1806
|
8
|
BNY Mellon Investment Management
|
1802
|
9
|
Amundi
|
1729
|
10
|
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
|
1598
|
11
|
Legal & General Investment Mngt.
|
1431
|
12
|
PGIM
|
1407
|
13
|
Franklin Templeton
|
1226
|
14
|
T. Rowe Price
|
1202
|
15
|
Morgan Stanley Investment Mngt. (2)
|
1193
|
16
|
Natixis Investment Managers
|
1136
|
17
|
Invesco
|
1103
|
18
|
Wellington Management International
|
1055
|
19
|
Northern Trust Asset Management
|
952
|
20
|
Nuveen
|
941
|
21
|
UBS Asset Management
|
889
|
22
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust AM (SuMi TRUST)
|
866
|
23
|
AXA Investment Managers
|
858
|
24
|
Insight Investment*
|
841
|
25
|
DWS Group
|
793
|
26
|
PGIM Fixed Income*
|
788
|
27
|
BNP Paribas Asset Management France
|
618
|
28
|
Schroder Investment Management (3)
|
591
|
29
|
Affiliated Managers Group
|
587
|
30
|
Geode Capital Management (3)
|
585
|
31
|
Allianz Global Investors
|
582
|
32
|
Generali Investments
|
576
|
33
|
APG Asset Management
|
573
|
#
|
Company
|
(€ bn)
|
|
#
|
Company
|
(€ bn)
|
34
|
AllianceBernstein
|
561
|
|
67
|
MEAG
|
336
|
35
|
New York Life Investments
|
542
|
|
68
|
Fidelity International*
|
335
|
36
|
MetLife Investment Management
|
540
|
|
69
|
Neuberger Berman
|
332
|
37
|
Manulife Investment Management
|
515
|
|
70
|
Janus Henderson Investors
|
328
|
38
|
China Life Asset Management Compnay
|
511
|
|
71
|
M&G Investments
|
317
|
39
|
Aberdeen Standard Investments
|
510
|
|
72
|
DekaBank
|
307
|
40
|
Federated Hermes
|
504
|
|
73
|
CMB Wealth Management Co
|
305
|
41
|
Blackstone
|
504
|
|
74
|
NN Investment Partners
|
300
|
|
75
|
SEI Investments
|
300
|
42
|
MUFG Asset Management (3)
|
501
|
|
|
76
|
Mercer
|
291
|
43
|
HSBC Global Asset Management
|
500
|
|
|
77
|
Stifel
|
291
|
44
|
Mellon*
|
500
|
|
|
78
|
Barings
|
283
|
45
|
MFS Investment Management
|
497
|
|
|
79
|
PGGM
|
268
|
46
|
Wells Fargo Asset Management
|
494
|
|
|
80
|
Dodge & Cox
|
266
|
47
|
Dimensional Fund Advisors
|
492
|
|
|
81
|
Russell Investments
|
265
|
48
|
Generali Insurance Asset Management*
|
470
|
|
|
82
|
Loomis, Sayles & Company*
|
263
|
49
|
Ping An Asset Management Co.
|
468
|
|
|
83
|
E Fund Management Co.
|
261
|
50
|
Nomura Asset Management UK
|
468
|
|
|
84
|
TD Asset Management
|
260
|
51
|
Ostrum Asset Management*
|
448
|
|
|
85
|
Nordea Investment Management
|
254
|
52
|
Charles Schwab Investment Management
|
447
|
|
|
86
|
BMO Global Asset Management
|
254
|
53
|
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
|
447
|
|
|
87
|
Taikang Asset Management Co.
|
249
|
54
|
Principal Global Investors
|
445
|
|
|
88
|
Swiss Life Asset Managers
|
249
|
55
|
Asset Management One International
|
431
|
|
|
89
|
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
|
233
|
56
|
Aviva Investors
|
409
|
|
|
90
|
Nikko Asset Management
|
232
|
57
|
Credit Suisse Asset Management
|
407
|
|
|
91
|
Vontobel
|
224
|
58
|
Brookfield Asset Management
|
398
|
|
|
92
|
Samsung Asset Management
|
218
|
59
|
Aegon Asset Management
|
388
|
|
|
93
|
The TCW Group (2)
|
216
|
60
|
Union Investment
|
386
|
|
|
94
|
Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies*
|
211
|
61
|
Apollo Global Management
|
370
|
|
|
95
|
SEB
|
209
|
62
|
Baillie Gifford & Co
|
364
|
|
96
|
Voya Investment Management
|
209
|
63
|
RBC Global Asset Management
|
351
|
|
97
|
Pictet Asset Management
|
206
|
64
|
Macquarie Asset Management
|
347
|
|
98
|
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co
|
205
|
65
|
Eurizon Asset Management
|
346
|
|
99
|
Eastspring Investments (Singapore)
|
204
|
66
|
ICBC Wealth Management Co.
|
338
|
|
100
|
Achmea Investment Management
|
203
Notes: As at (1) 31/01/21 (2) 31/03/21 (3) 30/09/20
* Total also included in figure for parent company. Source: IPE Research
Top 100 AUM > €203 bn 2020 | €186 bn 2019 | €155 bn 2018 | €144 bn 2017
Companies' AUM > €15 bn: 378 in 2020 | 340 in 2019 | 321 in 2018 | 300 in 2017
Global Fund Assets
30/06/2021
|
80
|
|
|
Open-End Funds
|
|
ETFs
|
|
Alternative Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
+3.6x
|
|
|
|
|
58.3
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55.6
|
3.1
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47.2
|
46.5
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
44.3
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38.1 39.6
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.8
|
30.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.7
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54.4
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47.2
|
48.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
Source: EFAMA, ICI, BarclayHedge
European Investment Fund Industry
30/06/2021
|
|
UCITS AUM (€ tn)
|
|
AIFs AUM (€ tn)
|
|
|
|
.4
17.7 18.8
Greek AUM (€ bn)
15
-4%
10.4
10
€ bn
5
0
Note: Greek AUM includes Mutual Funds and AIFs
Source: EFAMA, Hellenic Fund And Asset Management Association
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management SA published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:11:21 UTC.