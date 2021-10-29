Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATRUST   GRS504003021

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.

(ATRUST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Presentation for the Athex Small Cap Conference

10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4th ATHEX Small Cap Conference 20 & 21.10.2021

ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.

Hellenic Capital Market Commission's License 24th/ Subj.669/23.12.2013 & 7/695/15.10.2014, General Electronic Commercial Registry: 882401000

21 Tatoiou Street, Kifissia, 14561, Tel: +30 210 6289100, +30 210 6289300 Fax:210 8089150

www.alphatrust.gr

info@alphatrust.gr

@alphatrust

@alphatrust_

@alphatrust

UCITS OFFER NO GUARANTEED RETURN AND PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE FUTURE ONE

Investment Management Industry

Phaedon Tamvakakis

Chairman

Top 100 Global Asset Managers

31/12/2020

#

Company

(€ bn)

1

BlackRock

7091

2

Vanguard Asset Management (1)

5931

3

Fidelity Investments

3093

4

State Street Global Advisors

2834

5

Capital Group

1948

6

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

1947

7

PIMCO

1806

8

BNY Mellon Investment Management

1802

9

Amundi

1729

10

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

1598

11

Legal & General Investment Mngt.

1431

12

PGIM

1407

13

Franklin Templeton

1226

14

T. Rowe Price

1202

15

Morgan Stanley Investment Mngt. (2)

1193

16

Natixis Investment Managers

1136

17

Invesco

1103

18

Wellington Management International

1055

19

Northern Trust Asset Management

952

20

Nuveen

941

21

UBS Asset Management

889

22

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust AM (SuMi TRUST)

866

23

AXA Investment Managers

858

24

Insight Investment*

841

25

DWS Group

793

26

PGIM Fixed Income*

788

27

BNP Paribas Asset Management France

618

28

Schroder Investment Management (3)

591

29

Affiliated Managers Group

587

30

Geode Capital Management (3)

585

31

Allianz Global Investors

582

32

Generali Investments

576

33

APG Asset Management

573

#

Company

(€ bn)

#

Company

(€ bn)

34

AllianceBernstein

561

67

MEAG

336

35

New York Life Investments

542

68

Fidelity International*

335

36

MetLife Investment Management

540

69

Neuberger Berman

332

37

Manulife Investment Management

515

70

Janus Henderson Investors

328

38

China Life Asset Management Compnay

511

71

M&G Investments

317

39

Aberdeen Standard Investments

510

72

DekaBank

307

40

Federated Hermes

504

73

CMB Wealth Management Co

305

41

Blackstone

504

74

NN Investment Partners

300

75

SEI Investments

300

42

MUFG Asset Management (3)

501

76

Mercer

291

43

HSBC Global Asset Management

500

77

Stifel

291

44

Mellon*

500

78

Barings

283

45

MFS Investment Management

497

79

PGGM

268

46

Wells Fargo Asset Management

494

80

Dodge & Cox

266

47

Dimensional Fund Advisors

492

81

Russell Investments

265

48

Generali Insurance Asset Management*

470

82

Loomis, Sayles & Company*

263

49

Ping An Asset Management Co.

468

83

E Fund Management Co.

261

50

Nomura Asset Management UK

468

84

TD Asset Management

260

51

Ostrum Asset Management*

448

85

Nordea Investment Management

254

52

Charles Schwab Investment Management

447

86

BMO Global Asset Management

254

53

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

447

87

Taikang Asset Management Co.

249

54

Principal Global Investors

445

88

Swiss Life Asset Managers

249

55

Asset Management One International

431

89

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

233

56

Aviva Investors

409

90

Nikko Asset Management

232

57

Credit Suisse Asset Management

407

91

Vontobel

224

58

Brookfield Asset Management

398

92

Samsung Asset Management

218

59

Aegon Asset Management

388

93

The TCW Group (2)

216

60

Union Investment

386

94

Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies*

211

61

Apollo Global Management

370

95

SEB

209

62

Baillie Gifford & Co

364

96

Voya Investment Management

209

63

RBC Global Asset Management

351

97

Pictet Asset Management

206

64

Macquarie Asset Management

347

98

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co

205

65

Eurizon Asset Management

346

99

Eastspring Investments (Singapore)

204

66

ICBC Wealth Management Co.

338

100

Achmea Investment Management

203

Notes: As at (1) 31/01/21 (2) 31/03/21 (3) 30/09/20

* Total also included in figure for parent company. Source: IPE Research

Top 100 AUM > €203 bn 2020 | €186 bn 2019 | €155 bn 2018 | €144 bn 2017

Companies' AUM > €15 bn: 378 in 2020 | 340 in 2019 | 321 in 2018 | 300 in 2017

3

Global Fund Assets

30/06/2021

€ tn

80

Open-End Funds

ETFs

Alternative Investments

65.6

60

+3.6x

58.3

3.6

55.6

3.1

7.6

47.2

46.5

2.8

44.3

6.3

5.5

38.1 39.6

40

27.8

30.1

24.7

25.0

20.9

54.4

18.0

47.2

48.9

20

0

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Source: EFAMA, ICI, BarclayHedge

4

European Investment Fund Industry

30/06/2021

25

20

tn15 €

10

5

0

UCITS AUM (€ tn)

AIFs AUM (€ tn)

.4

17.7 18.8

+234%

7.6

7.1

6.1

12.9

1.6

11.6

4.5

Greek AUM (€ bn)

15

-4%

10.4

10

€ bn

5

0

10.0

8.0 8.2

Note: Greek AUM includes Mutual Funds and AIFs

Source: EFAMA, Hellenic Fund And Asset Management Association

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management SA published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:11:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
11:12aPresentation for the Athex Small Cap Conference
PU
10/01ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNAT : Announcement Invitation of shareholders to an Extra..
PU
09/30ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNAT : Announcement of recall of the invitation and cancel..
PU
09/20ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNAT : Invitation to an extraordinary general meeting
PU
08/31Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A. Reports Earning..
CI
06/08ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNAT : INVITATION OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING (Corr..
PU
06/07ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNAT : Invitation of the annual shareholders meeting
PU
02/26Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A. Reports Earning..
CI
2020ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNAT : Announcement 1521/2020 (no English translation avai..
PU
2020ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNAT : Announcement 879/2020 (no English translation avail..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,51 M 7,58 M 7,58 M
Net income 2020 1,01 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
Net cash 2020 0,67 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 5,74%
Capitalization 14,9 M 17,4 M 17,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Trust Mutual Fund and Alternative Investment Fund Management S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Christodoulos Aesopos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaos Tzanetos Executive Director & Financial Manager
David Phillip Gibbs Chairman
Iossif Papadogiannis Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA TRUST MUTUAL FUND AND ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.-9.45%17
BLACKROCK, INC.27.13%142 182
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.42.55%95 462
UBS GROUP AG32.76%62 482
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)37.72%49 087
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.59%48 857