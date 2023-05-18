AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed: Peter Apps

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy’s first
deployed fleet of unmanned surveillance vessels is now in action
in the Middle East, the artificial intelligence programs making
decisions on which targets to investigate and what data to send
back for analysis.
The surface vessels of the U.S. Navy's Task Force 59 use AI
for "computer vision" – interpreting what the ship is "seeing” –
detecting unusual behaviour by other vessels and carrying out
basic command and control functions aboard the small ships.
Their missions include detecting Iranian arms shipments and
other regional activity, with data sent back to human operators
who decide on action.
What data is sent back to those analysts is decided aboard
the autonomous vessels by their own computer systems. It is an
approach that saves on the need to send excessive quantities of
data.
It represents another new use of “edge computing”, referring
to cutting-edge processing delivered on location where it is
needed, with limited or no data links to elsewhere to preserve
security, limit cost and work around other practical
constraints.
Systems like "Snowcone" from Amazon Web Services can
securely hold a huge volume of data and AI programs to analyse
it and be taken almost everywhere, including last year to the
International Space Station and on live military operations.
"It's really exciting to see these algorithmic programs ...
running in our region," U.S. Central Command chief technology
officer Schuyler Moore told a recent event in Washington at the
Centre for Strategic and International Studies.
"We are increasingly learning how important it is to run
these types of technology adoption efforts ... in a live
environment with live data."
The unmanned surface vessels include those made by
California-based Saildrone, which builds solar- and wind-powered
small ships also used for oceanographic and fishing surveys. In
the Middle East, the U.S. Navy has taught them to recognise
local shipping such as merchant dhows, and flag when their
appearance or pattern of movement significantly changes. The
result, Central Command says, should ultimately be a dramatic
increase in how effective their human analysts can be.
Having been talked about for years, such technology is now
supporting operations in earnest.
Commander of U.S Special Operations Command General Bryan
Fenton told attendees this month at SOF Week, a trade fair held
in SOCOM’s home in Tampa, Florida, his command was "harnessing
data like never before".
"Data ... is the oil, the oxygen we will need to have a
decisive advantage," he said. Its uses range from tracking
vehicle maintenance and readiness of equipment and personnel to
helping commanders make critical decisions.
In September 2021, the U.S. Air Force revealed for the first
time that as well as being used in exercises, analysis by AI
programs had been used in live targeting decisions in active
conflicts, although only in conjunction with human analysts. It
did not give details of the strikes.
As AI is used in more areas, both military and otherwise,
some believe it will become more controversial. At the start of
the month, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton – who built the world's
first neural network in 2012 – quit Google so he could talk
freely about his concerns over where the technology is heading.
PILOTLESS DOGFIGHTING JETS
AI-piloted warplanes may yet be the first automated weapons
systems to be authorised to take human life. In 2020, the U.S.
Air Force began pitting live human pilots against AI programs on
simulators.
In December last year, those tests moved into the real world
with two different AI programs flying a real F-16 over U.S. soil
against human-piloted aircraft.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which
ran the tests, has not disclosed whether the robot aviators
outperformed their human rivals – although it does say a human
pilot was on board during the tests in case anything went wrong.
What does already seem likely, however, is that AI will gain
the edge over equivalent drones flown remotely by human pilots,
operating without the second or more time lag it takes for the
human instructions to be transmitted.
Letting robot pilots kill in aerial combat would go against
current U.S. government policy, with the State Department
issuing a note this year recommitting to what it called a
“responsible human chain of command and control”.
Using such technology for military means has always been
controversial. In 2018, Google announced it would not renew a
contract with the Pentagon to work on Project Maven, the
Department of Defense's project to use AI to deliver better
targeting, particularly for drones. Approximately 4,000
employees signed a petition demanding the firm sign a "clear
policy stating that neither Google nor its contractors will ever
build warfare technology".
Project Maven continues. It was transferred last year to the
U.S. National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, which handles U.S.
satellite imagery and is now attempting to collect material from
a huge number of sources that would outstrip any team of human
analysts.
GETTING DATA RIGHT
Most short-term development is focused on detection,
surveillance and battle space management as well as planning
maintenance - anything that requires insightful huge volumes of
data in ways human analysts can never match. For 2024, the
Pentagon has allocated $1.8 billion for AI and machine learning,
the majority of it – $1.4 billion – allocated to the Joint
All-Domain Command and Control initiatives to better connect
military land, sea, air and space sensors, and weapons.
Making AI work is likely to be easier in some areas than
others. Air defence to identify and bring down hostile aircraft
and missiles has long been seen as a likely focus, further
accelerated by Russian strikes against Ukraine and the success
of Israel’s Iron Dome defence system against rockets fired from
Palestinian territories. So has submarine detection.
Currently, AI is at its best when it is dealing with
machines and objects. Attempts to understand human activity,
experts say, will inevitably lag behind.
AI specialists say the quality of datasets is frequently a
problem, as well as designing the right judgements.
"Over-confidence in results and incorrectly interpreted
algorithms can lead to peril," said a research note from RAND
Corporation last year, drawing on experience from other sectors
such as healthcare.
So far, that means armies are likely to be slightly slower
than their air force, naval, space or special operations
contemporaries in making the technology work. U.S. Army
commanders announced earlier this year their annual Project
Convergence AI exercise, normally held in the autumn, would be
delayed until February to better integrate new technologies and
foreign partners.
Other countries and actors may be much faster at cutting
straight to real-world use. A UN report in 2021 accused the
Turkish-backed Libyan government of allowing Turkish Kargu
“suicide” quad copter drones to select their own targets as
forces loyal to Libyan warlord General Khalifa Haftar fled a
city.
It remains unclear if anyone was killed, or how truly
autonomously the drones were operating.
"Pursuit of autonomous weapons systems without binding legal
rules to explicitly address the dangers is a recipe for
disaster," Mary Wareham, arms control director for Human Rights
Watch, said in February.
"National policy and legislation are urgently needed to
address the risks and challenges raised by removing human
control from the use of force."
* Peter Apps is a Reuters columnist writing on defence and
security issues. He joined Reuters in 2003, reporting from
southern Africa and Sri Lanka and on global defence issues. He
has been a columnist since 2016. He is also the founder of a
think tank, the Project for Study of the 21st Century, and,
since 2016, has been a Labour Party activist and British Army
reservist.
