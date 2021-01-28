ALPHABET CEO SUNDAR PICHAI SAYS AT DAVOS QUANTUM COMPUTING REAL-WORLD APPS 10 TO 20 YEARS AWAY

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 179 B - - Net income 2020 35 952 M - - Net cash 2020 118 B - - P/E ratio 2020 35,2x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 1 234 B 1 234 B - EV / Sales 2020 6,25x EV / Sales 2021 5,09x Nbr of Employees 132 121 Free-Float 90,3% Chart ALPHABET INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 46 Average target price 1 969,11 $ Last Close Price 1 818,94 $ Spread / Highest target 23,7% Spread / Average Target 8,26% Spread / Lowest Target -32,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Lawrence E. Page Director Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ALPHABET INC. 3.78% 1 234 288 BAIDU, INC. 9.69% 80 896 NAVER CORPORATION 19.32% 44 817 Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 10.52% 31 585 YANDEX -8.59% 22 412 SOGOU INC. 3.31% 3 264