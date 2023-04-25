Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:06:52 2023-04-25 pm EDT
105.32 USD   +1.42%
05:54pMarketmind: Banking blip? Not so fast
RE
05:39pAlphabet inc - we'll be bringing llm experiences more natively i…
RE
05:34pAlphabet inc - expect pace of investment in both data centers an…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALPHABET INC - WE ARE MEANINGFULLY SLOWING THE PACE OF HIRING IN…

04/25/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALPHABET INC - WE ARE MEANINGFULLY SLOWING THE PACE OF HIRING IN 2023


© Reuters 2023
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:54pMarketmind: Banking blip? Not so fast
RE
05:39pAlphabet inc - we'll be bringing llm experiences more natively i…
RE
05:34pAlphabet inc - expect pace of investment in both data centers an…
RE
05:33pAlphabet inc - capex this year will include a meaningful increas…
RE
05:32pAlphabet inc - for 2023, we expect total capex to be modestly hi…
RE
05:32pAlphabet inc - we are meaningfully slowing the pace of hiring in…
RE
05:30pAlphabet inc - foreign exchange headwinds have moderated, and we…
RE
05:29pAlphabet inc - outlook remains uncertain due to challenging econ…
RE
05:18pAlphabet inc - in network, there was an incremental pullback in…
RE
05:18pAlphabet inc - saw signs of stabilization in youtube ads…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 508 M - -
Net cash 2023 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 353 B 1 353 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
EV / Sales 2024 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 103,85 $
Average target price 127,93 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.20.11%1 352 941
META PLATFORMS, INC.76.82%545 883
VISA, INC.12.03%478 679
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.29%416 757
MASTERCARD, INC.7.91%357 209
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED1.18%224 828
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer