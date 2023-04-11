Alphabet : 04.11.2023 Alphabet Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call more

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (April 11, 2023) - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed here. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations website at abc.xyz/investor on April 25, 2023 to view the earnings release before the conference call.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 190,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

Investor Relations:

investor-relations@abc.xyz

Media:

press@abc.xyz