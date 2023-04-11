Alphabet : 04.11.2023 Alphabet Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call more

Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:26:44 2023-04-11 pm EDT
105.36 USD   -1.02%
Alphabet : 04.11.2023 Alphabet Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Declining Late Afternoon
Sector Update: Tech
04/11/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Alphabet Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (April 11, 2023) - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed here. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations website at abc.xyz/investor on April 25, 2023 to view the earnings release before the conference call.

About Alphabet Inc.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 190,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

Contact

Investor Relations:
investor-relations@abc.xyz

Media:
press@abc.xyz

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 515 M - -
Net cash 2023 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 366 B 1 366 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
EV / Sales 2024 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 106,44 $
Average target price 127,81 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.20.64%1 366 221
BAIDU, INC.21.52%48 591
NAVER CORPORATION12.62%21 899
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION15.06%21 410
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-13.01%142
