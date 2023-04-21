Alphabet : 04.21.2023 Alphabet Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholder more

Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
105.41 USD   +0.11%
04/21Alphabet CEO Pichai reaps over $200 million in 2022 amid cost-cutting
RE
04/21Wall Street posts slim gain ahead of big earnings week
RE
Alphabet : 04.21.2023 Alphabet Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholder
PU
Alphabet : 04.21.2023 Alphabet Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholder

04/21/2023 | 06:07pm EDT
Alphabet Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (April 21, 2023) - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced the internet availability of proxy materials for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Notice and Access rules.

Pursuant to the SEC's Notice and Access rules, companies may satisfy their obligation to deliver proxy materials by delivering a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (Notice) to stockholders, providing Internet access to the proxy materials, and providing a printed set of proxy materials by mail to any stockholder who requests them. Alphabet has elected to take full advantage of these rules in order to minimize impact on the environment and to maximize cost savings relating to the printing of the proxy materials.

Alphabet's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders have been filed with the SEC, and may be viewed on Alphabet's Investor Relations website at abc.xyz/investor. Alphabet's stockholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided on its website or in the Notice.

Alphabet's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. Alphabet has adopted a virtual format for its Annual Meeting to provide a consistent experience to all stockholders regardless of location. Alphabet stockholders of Class A or Class B common stock (or their proxy holders) as of the close of business on April 4, 2023, the record date, can participate in and vote at its Annual Meeting by logging in with the 16-digit control number found in the box marked by the arrow for postal mail recipients of the Notice, voting instruction form, or the proxy card, or within the body of the email for electronic delivery recipients, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GOOGL23.

All others may view the Annual Meeting through our Investor Relations YouTube channel here.

About Alphabet Inc.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 190,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

Contact

Investor Relations:
investor-relations@abc.xyz

Media:
press@abc.xyz

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 22:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 213 M - -
Net cash 2023 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 353 B 1 353 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
EV / Sales 2024 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 105,41 $
Average target price 127,93 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.19.47%1 352 090
BAIDU, INC.9.25%44 550
NAVER CORPORATION7.21%21 731
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.34%21 043
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-10.20%146
