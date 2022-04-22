Alphabet : 04.22.2022 Alphabet Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders more

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (April 22, 2022) - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced the internet availability of proxy materials for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Notice and Access rules.

Pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Notice and Access rules, companies may satisfy their obligation to deliver proxy materials by delivering a "Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials" to stockholders, providing Internet access to the proxy materials, and providing a printed set of proxy materials by mail to any stockholder who requests them. Alphabet has elected to take full advantage of these rules in order to minimize impact on the environment and to maximize cost savings relating to the printing of the proxy materials.

Alphabet's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and proxy statement for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be viewed on Alphabet's Investor Relations website at abc.xyz/investor. Alphabet's stockholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided on its website or in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

Alphabet's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. Alphabet has adopted a virtual format for its Annual Meeting to provide a consistent experience to all stockholders regardless of location. Alphabet stockholders of Class A or Class B common stock (or their proxy holders) as of the close of business on April 5, 2022, the record date, can participate in and vote at its Annual Meeting by logging in with the 16-digit control number found in the box marked by the arrow for postal mail recipients of the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or the proxy card, or within the body of the email for electronic delivery recipients, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GOOGL22.

All others may view the Annual Meeting through our Investor Relations YouTube channel here.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 150,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

Investor Relations:

investor-relations@abc.xyz

Media:

press@abc.xyz