Alphabet Inc. is a holding company organized around 6 areas of activities: - operation of a web-based search engine (Google). Additionally, the group runs a video hosting and broadcasting site (YouTube) as well as a free on-line messaging service (Gmail); - development and production of home automation solutions (Nest Labs): Wi-Fi networks synchronized with the control programs for thermostats, smoke detectors and security systems; - research and development into biotechnology (Calico): dedicated to treating aging and degenerative diseases; - research into artificial intelligence (Google X); - investment services: management of an investment fund devoted to young businesses that operate in the new technology sector (Google Ventures) and an investment fund intended for already developed companies (Google Capital); - operation of a fiber optic internet access network infrastructure (Google Fiber). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (48%), Americas (6.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (29.2%) and Asia/Pacific (16.7%).

Sector Internet Services