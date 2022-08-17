Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:38 2022-08-17 pm EDT
119.92 USD   -1.46%
01:14pALPHABET : A climate and clean energy renaissance in the U.S.
PU
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Lowe's, Target, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon...
MS
08:14aAustralia's High Court Overturns Ruling Against Alphabet's Google
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet : A climate and clean energy renaissance in the U.S.

08/17/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The climate and energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 represent the most comprehensive investments to combat climate change in U.S. history. These investments offer the opportunity to bring about a renaissance of American-made clean energy and renewed energy security, putting the country on a path to historic emissions reductions by the end of this decade.

At Google, we've set a goal to achieve net zero emissions across all of our operations and value chain by 2030. Our net zero goal also includes a moonshot to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy for all of our data centers and campuses. The climate and energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will provide the glide path to the clean electricity resources needed to decarbonize U.S. grids and reach these goals. We're founding members of the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact, a coalition of over 70 companies united in this pursuit, and I'm confident that with the tailwinds on climate and energy provided by these policy measures, that number will grow.

We've also integrated sustainability into our core products, like helping drivers and air passengers find fuel-efficient routes in Google Maps and Google Flights or giving homeowners the tools to efficiently heat and cool their house with a Nest Thermostat. It's our goal to make the sustainable choice the easier choice. The clean energy and climate provisions in this bill will help amplify those small daily choices by making it easier for citizens to adopt clean electric vehicles and upgrade their homes to be more energy efficient.

Climate change is the most urgent challenge of our time. This historic climate legislation will help the country tackle that challenge, build energy resilience and power the industries of tomorrow.

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHABET INC.
01:14pALPHABET : A climate and clean energy renaissance in the U.S.
PU
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Lowe's, Target, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon...
MS
08:14aAustralia's High Court Overturns Ruling Against Alphabet's Google
MT
03:39aAustralia's top court finds Google not liable for defamation
RE
02:01aReuters-schedule/…
RE
12:19aRussia Fines Amazon's Twitch For Showing Video On 'Fake' War Crimes In Ukraine
MT
08/16Alphabet Inc's Google demos robot that takes commands
RE
08/16Alphabet Inc's Google demos robot that takes commands
RE
08/16Reuters-schedule/…
RE
08/16Cloud hangs over U.S. chipmakers on worries data center growth could slow
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 B - -
Net income 2022 68 320 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 592 B 1 592 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
EV / Sales 2023 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 121,70 $
Average target price 142,39 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-15.98%1 592 447
BAIDU, INC.-8.50%47 042
NAVER CORPORATION-31.44%29 561
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-32.36%25 190
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-42.29%260