ALPHABET C : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
Today at 11:28 am
Douglas Anmuth from JP Morgan retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at USD 150.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12:02:02 2023-09-08 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|135.99 USD
|+0.54%
|+0.28%
|+54.19%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+54.19%
|1714 B $
|+19.15%
|47 916 M $
|+21.97%
|24 368 M $
|+31.75%
|22 593 M $
|-.--%
|6 846 M $
|+20.69%
|294 M $
|-14.29%
|127 M $
|+24.00%
|83 M $
|+118.40%
|22 M $
|-41.82%
|9 M $