Alphabet : Canada competition bureau has court order for Google advertising probe - statement

OTTAWA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada's antitrust watchdog said
on Friday it had obtained a court order to advance its
investigation into whether Google's online advertising business
is hurting competition, according to a statement.
The Competition Bureau's court order "requires Google to
produce records and written information that are relevant to the
Bureau's investigation," the statement said. "The Bureau's
investigation is ongoing and there is no conclusion of
wrongdoing at this time."
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)