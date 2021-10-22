Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet : Canada competition bureau has court order for Google advertising probe - statement

10/22/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
OTTAWA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada's antitrust watchdog said on Friday it had obtained a court order to advance its investigation into whether Google's online advertising business is hurting competition, according to a statement.

The Competition Bureau's court order "requires Google to produce records and written information that are relevant to the Bureau's investigation," the statement said. "The Bureau's investigation is ongoing and there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time." (Reporting by Steve Scherer)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 251 B - -
Net income 2021 68 752 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 898 B 1 898 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,99x
EV / Sales 2022 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 144 056
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 2 837,72 $
Average target price 3 230,13 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.61.91%1 897 792
BAIDU, INC.-16.48%62 859
NAVER CORPORATION40.34%51 901
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.08%46 320
YANDEX N.V.9.28%27 256
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471