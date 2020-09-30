Alphabet : China Planning Antitrust Probe Into Google, Reuters Reports

-- China plans to open a formal antitrust investigation into Alphabet's Google, looking into allegations it used the dominance of its Android mobile-operating system to curb competition, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- The case, proposed by sanctions-hit telecommunications conglomerate Huawei Technologies, has been submitted to the State Council's antitrust committee for review, according to Reuters.

