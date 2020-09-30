Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : China Planning Antitrust Probe Into Google, Reuters Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 06:28am EDT

-- China plans to open a formal antitrust investigation into Alphabet's Google, looking into allegations it used the dominance of its Android mobile-operating system to curb competition, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- The case, proposed by sanctions-hit telecommunications conglomerate Huawei Technologies, has been submitted to the State Council's antitrust committee for review, according to Reuters.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2ScRfnK

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALPHABET INC.
06:34aEXCLUSIVE : China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google - sources
RE
06:28aALPHABET : China Planning Antitrust Probe Into Google, Reuters Reports
DJ
05:45aHouse Democrats Poised to Trim Big Tech's Sails
DJ
05:24aSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : China preparing an antitrust investigatio..
RE
09/29U.S. expected to sue Google next week as DOJ seeks support from states
RE
09/29U.S. House Judiciary antitrust report likely to come out as soon as Monday Oc..
RE
09/29U.S. House Judiciary antitrust report likely to come out as soon as Monday Oc..
RE
09/29Abu Dhabi's Mubadala in advanced talks to invest up to $1 bln in Reliance Ret..
RE
09/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/29Wall Street closes lower, ending three-day rally ahead of U.S. presidential d..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 847 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 021 B 1 021 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,20x
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 747,17 $
Last Close Price 1 466,02 $
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.9.45%1 020 750
BAIDU, INC.-3.02%42 249
NAVER CORPORATION58.98%36 868
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION54.01%32 024
YANDEX48.59%22 561
SOGOU INC.94.95%3 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group