    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:29 2022-07-22 pm EDT
108.29 USD   -5.29%
02:49pWall Street declines as ad tech, social media stocks weigh
RE
02:44pAlphabet Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:12pStocks fall after touching six-week high, dollar weaker after U.S. data
RE
Alphabet Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $107.30, down $7.05 or 6.16%


--Would be lowest close since June 17, 2022, when it closed at $107.14

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 11.63%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 1.53% month-to-date

--Down 25.93% year-to-date

--Down 28.39% from its all-time closing high of $149.84 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Down 19.34% from 52 weeks ago (July 23, 2021), when it closed at $133.02

--Down 28.39% from its 52-week closing high of $149.84 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Up 1.41% from its 52-week closing low of $105.81 on May 25, 2022

--Traded as low as $106.50; lowest intraday level since July 5, 2022, when it hit $105.73

--Down 6.86% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.61%

--Eighth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Sixth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Fifth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 2:22:50 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1443ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 295 B - -
Net income 2022 72 634 M - -
Net cash 2022 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 510 B 1 510 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 163 906
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 114,34 $
Average target price 151,52 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-21.06%1 510 245
BAIDU, INC.-2.84%49 955
NAVER CORPORATION-33.95%28 503
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-33.43%24 115
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-34.83%288