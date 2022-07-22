Alphabet Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) is currently at $107.30, down $7.05 or 6.16%

--Would be lowest close since June 17, 2022, when it closed at $107.14

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 11.63%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 1.53% month-to-date

--Down 25.93% year-to-date

--Down 28.39% from its all-time closing high of $149.84 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Down 19.34% from 52 weeks ago (July 23, 2021), when it closed at $133.02

--Down 28.39% from its 52-week closing high of $149.84 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Up 1.41% from its 52-week closing low of $105.81 on May 25, 2022

--Traded as low as $106.50; lowest intraday level since July 5, 2022, when it hit $105.73

--Down 6.86% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.61%

--Eighth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Sixth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Fifth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:22:50 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1443ET