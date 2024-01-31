Alphabet: EPS up 56% in Q4
The technology giant, parent company of search engine Google and YouTube platform, saw revenues rise 13% to $86.3 billion, driven in particular by nearly 26% growth for its Google Cloud division.
"We are pleased with the ongoing strength of the search business, as well as the growing contribution of YouTube and Cloud, all of which are already benefiting from our investments in AI and our innovations," comments CEO Sundar Pichai.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction