Alphabet: EU opens non-compliance investigation

March 25, 2024 at 07:27 am EDT Share

The European Commission announces that it has opened non-compliance investigations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) concerning Alphabet, Apple and Meta.



The Commission is looking into the rules put in place by the three American giants, namely the driving rules in Google Play and self-preferences in Google search (for Alphabet), the driving rules in the App Store and the choice screen for Safari (for Apple), as well as the payment and consent model put in place by Meta.



The Commission suspects that the measures put in place by these gatekeepers do not effectively comply with their obligations under the DMA.



In addition, the Commission has launched investigative measures concerning Apple's new pricing structure for alternative app stores and Amazon's ranking practices on its marketplace.



In the event of infringement, the Commission can impose fines of up to 10% of the company's total worldwide sales, and 20% in the event of a repeat offence.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.