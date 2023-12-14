Alphabet: EU requests information from Google

The European Commission has formally requested information from Apple and Google under the Digital Services Act (DSA).



The Commission is also asking the providers of these services to provide more information on how they have diligently identified systemic risks concerning the App Store and Google Play.



In order to provide greater security for users, the Commission is also requesting more information from the App Store and Google Play on their compliance with the rules applicable to online marketplaces, and on the transparency linked to recommendation systems and online advertising.



The requested information concerning the App Store and Google Play must be provided to the Commission by January 15, 2024 at the latest. Based on the evaluation of the responses, the Commission will assess the next steps.



This could involve the formal opening of proceedings in accordance with Article 66 of the DSA.



The Commission also recalls that it has the power to impose fines for incorrect, incomplete or misleading information in response to a request for information.



