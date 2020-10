By Dave Sebastian

Skipify Inc. said it is partnering with Google for an online-shopping feature inside Gmail, betting on the acceleration of e-commerce growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shoppable-email program will have real-time product information and a shopping cart inside the Gmail platform, the payments company said Friday.

